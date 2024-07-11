Take note: Amazon Kindle Scribe drops to its lowest price yet – now just AU$349

It's the age of the 10-inch note-taking ereader and while Amazon was late to the party with its Kindle Scribe, it's actually one of the best ereaders you can buy today. And the best time to buy it would be during the Prime Day sale when the discounts are the deepest.

The sale hasn't even kicked off yet, but Amazon has already slashed a massive 36% off the RRP of the 16GB Kindle Scribe paired with the Basic Pen, dropping the price down to just AU$349 (was AU$549)! Note that this price is for Prime members only.

That's the lowest price we've seen to date (the previous all-time low was AU$437 during Black Friday), and also makes it AU$50 cheaper than what the 8GB Kindle Oasis (2019 edition) cost before it disappeared from Amazon's listings.

That makes the Kindle Scribe stunning value as it doubles up as not just an excellent ereader but also a note-taker that can handle Microsoft Word documents too – something not a lot of other e-paper tablets can. It's also beautifully crafted with a metal body and its screen is arguably the brightest there is in this category.

With such a big discount already, it's highly unlikely Amazon will slash the price further when its Prime Day sale officially starts on July 16, so if you're keen, you should get a wriggle on as stocks might not last at this excellent price.

Prime exclusive Kindle Scribe (16GB) with Basic Pen | AU$549 AU$349 on Amazon (save AU$200) AU$200 off is better than what we saw during Black Friday last year – good value if you want a 10-inch ereader that is our pick of the best ereader with the most premium experience. This is the base model, featuring 16GB of onboard storage and its Basic Pen, and Amazon has been slowly and steadily improving its writing features. You also have the option to upgrade to 32GB or 64GB storage options with the Premium Pen, all scoring a AU$200 saving as well.

The Kindle Scribe is much more than your average Kindle. It comes with a stylus for writing, and Amazon has a section of the Kindle Store devoted to books on which you can scribble in the margins if you feel the need to. You can also add handwritten sticky notes to any book in your Kindle library.

We were a little disappointed when we did our Amazon Kindle Scribe review after it was launched in September 2022 as the writing features didn't compare well to what we'd seen on the Kobo Elipsa 2E or any of the Onyx Boox writing tablets when they first came to market. Now, though, those features have been fleshed out a little, making the Kindle Scribe a truly competitive note-taking ereader.

Where it really shines is with its screen. It's a 10.2-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display but, unlike other monochrome e-paper tablets of this size, the resolution is 300ppi (in comparison, others feature 227ppi usually). So it's as sharp as it gets as the pixel density is higher compared to its competitors. It's also a really smooth screen and writing on it is a real pleasure, but that also means it doesn't have that slight friction you'd get when writing on actual paper. And the frontlights are beautifully bright too, so you can use it any ambient lighting condition.

For teachers and students, the Kindle Scribe would be a fantastic tool, especially now that it costs less than an Apple iPad and costs about as much as any other premium ereader – it's currently only AU$10 more than the 7-inch Kobo Libra Colour (which is currently discounted to AU$339.95).

Now you can forgo paper notebooks entirely and go digital, thus doing your bit for the planet too.