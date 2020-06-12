Virgin's fibre broadband deals offer super-fast speeds, vouchers and very low bills

Virgin rarely offers cheap broadband deals but right now, it appears to be making an exception. Virgin's latest offer doesn't just get you low prices or fast speeds, it throws both in, and chucks in a voucher on top for good measure.

Right now, when you invest in Virgin's M100 package, you're paying just £24 a month and yet you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb. There's nothing to pay upfront and Virgin only ties you in for 12 months.

While those factors above make this easily one of the best fibre broadband deals out there, Virgin takes it a step further. This plan also comes with a £50 Amazon.co.ukvoucher - sealing the offer's position as one of the best options out there.

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

This latest offer from Virgin is pretty fantastic. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb at a price of just £24 a month. There's nothing to pay upfront and on top of the excellent speeds and pricing combo, Virgin is also throwing in a £50 Amazon.co.uk voucher on top.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



