Up to £110 in reward cards and fast fibre deals - your bank holiday BT Broadband bag

Picture the scene: it's the bank holiday weekend, it's hot outside and you're poised to tick off one of your boring chores by signing up to a BT Broadband deal. And while you're now rolling in super fast fibre speeds (more metaphorically than literally) it would be nice if there was an added incentive to help reduce that cost.

With BT, that is what they're offering. Across a range of its fibre broadband deals, BT is giving away BT rewards cards of up to £110. That's a pre-paid Mastercard that you can use anywhere that accepts them, either in store or online.

That's a pretty great incentive for those investing in new internet. And considering BT plans already have a lot to offer - speed guarantees, no price rises and powerful smart hubs - these vouchers are just the icing on an already tasty looking cake.

You can see the best of BT's broadband deals down below or if you don't see anything you might want, check our guide to the best broadband deals for everything else currently available.

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £90 reward card

While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. With these pre-paid Mastercards, that price becomes slightly more manageable. After you apply the reward card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £26.99 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb.



BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £110 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to around £33.87 a month after the £110 reward card.

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £90 reward card

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport, a £90 Mastercard. You can get all of this for £41.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - a worthwhile price for this many features.



What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

