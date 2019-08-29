Time's running out to score up to £100 in cashback on Huawei Phone deals

The clock has started ticking, there are now just a few days left to land yourself up to £100 in cashback on a brand new Huawei phone deal. Or to be exact, cashback on the Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro, P30, P30 Lite or P20 Pro if you order before September 4.

Not only is this cashback offer available on all of those devices but the list of participating retailers seems never-ending. The likes of Amazon, Carphone Warehouse, Three and Mobiles.co.uk have all got involved, giving you a massive amount of contracts to choose from.

And before you run off trying to track down a viable Huawei phone deal with that figurative doomsday clock ticking in your head, don't worry. We've already tracked down all of the best offers tied up in this promotion so you don't have to.

You can find our top picks down below so you can find the ideal Huawei phone deal for you. Or, if nothing quite appeals, check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything else currently available.

1. 100GB bargain phone deals from Three

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28 per month + £100 cashback

Considering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro currently sits comfortably in the 4th position of our best phones guide, £28 a month is an unbelievable price to be paying, especially with all of that crazy amount of data! You only need to pay £29 upfront on top of that and then you're getting £100 in cashback, effectively removing the upfront cost and knocking your monthly costs down to roughly £25.

View Deal

Huawei P30 from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30 per month + £80 cashback

Prefer something from 2019? This Huawei P30 deal could be just what you're looking for. It is slightly more expensive than the offer above but offers some new impressive 2019 features including the 30x zoom that makes it stand out. You're only getting £80 cashback with this phone but that still removes the upfront costs and effectively knocks the monthly cost down to just under £28 each month.



View Deal

2. Affordability on the flagship Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro from Mobiles.co.uk| O2 | £80 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37 per month + £100 cashback

For those wanting to invest in Huawei's latest flagship device, now is the ideal time. Through a combination of our code 10OFF and the cashback from Huawei, you can knock the upfront costs completely away and still have a bit left over. Then you're only paying £37 a month for 30GB of data on this fabulous handset.

View Deal

3. A budget Huawei phone becomes even cheaper

Huawei P30 Lite from John Lewis | £299 £249 after cashback

If you're looking to bag a budget phone right now, this cashback offer has launched the P30 Lite down in price. You can now grab this device for just £249 from John Lewis. That's an excellent price for a phone that came out this year and features a lot of similar specs to the phones above.

View Deal

How to get your cashback

So you've ordered your new phone and now you want your money. Understandable, and luckily very easy to sort.

Simply head to this link at least 14 days after your phone has arrived and complete the online form. Your cashback will then be yours within 30 days.

Which retailers are offering cashback with Huawei?

None of the deals above appeal to you? There are still a range of offers available. You can get cashback on the Huawei P30, P30 Lite, P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro from these retailers:



SIM-free:

- Amazon

- Argos

- John Lewis

- Very



Contracts:

- Affordable Mobiles

- BuyMobiles

- Carphone Warehouse

- e2save

- Fonehouse

- iD Mobile

- Mobile Phones Direct

- Mobiles.co.uk

- Sky Mobile

- Three

- Vodafone

