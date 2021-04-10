This Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deal from Sky is the cheapest yet at just £48/pm

For some of us, we can only ever dream of owning one of Samsung or Apples top-shelf, feature-packed handsets with their steep SIM-free prices. However, if it's an Android you're after, Sky just carried out a miracle with this ridiculously affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deal.

Fancy a taste of this sleek handset for sub-£50? You'd think it was impossible, but with Sky's sale prices, it's not.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for a grand total of only £48 a month, with no upfront costs in sight. This gets you unlimited minutes and texts, and 2GB of data.

Admittedly, you're pretty limited with this low data allowance. However, for a few quid more a month, you can always boost the plan for all your social networking and binging needs. Say 7GB for £51 a month instead?

Sky's best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals:

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for one of the above tariffs now and, if you realise later down the line that

it's not enough data, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

If money were no object - within reason for the consumer - we think it would look something like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Showing off with an exceptional list of premium-feel features left, right and centre, the Ultra is certainly weighing in as one of the most powerful Android handsets on the market right now.

With a gorgeous, curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung S21 Ultra takes the S20 Series' 120Hz refresh rate and adds the upgrade of benefitting from Quad HD+ resolutions in perfect tandem. The screen is both beautifully detailed and gloriously smooth, then, making even the simple task of scrolling and opening apps pleasantly responsive and fluid.

On the back, the specs are equally as exciting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra playing host to a four camera array. This includes the 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras and the headline leading 100x zoom, as well as a 40MP front camera for those all-important selfies.

To top it off, the S21 Ultra is the first of any S Series to get S pen compatibility. Note, though, you'll have to buy this extra bit of tech separately

Of course, that's a lot of specs to be weighed down by. Partnering a beefy 5000mAh battery cell and the supreme Exynos 2100 processor, though, the S21 Ultra takes it all in its stride.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review