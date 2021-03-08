This retailer just launched some of the best Samsung S21 and S21 Ultra deals yet

If you've been considering Samsung's latest collection of handsets, a recent sale from the retailer Mobile Phones Direct could help you get an affordable contract.

On both Samsung Galaxy S21 deals and the all-out Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals, Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering some of the cheapest contracts with costs going all the way down to £33 a month.

This sale is especially appealing when it comes to the Ultra handset. You can get 100GB of data for just £52 a month and £99.99 upfront. Or, for an increased £55 a month, you can get an unlimited data cap instead.



We've picked out the best offers from this sale and listed them down below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £79.99 upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £55pm

While the above is a bargain price for the S21 Ultra, some might prefer this plan. It upgrades your data cap to unlimited. This means you can stream, use social media, download, and more as much as you want from your handset. For that, you're paying £79.99 upfront and £55 a month.

View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra like?

Samsung Galaxy S21:



The cheapest of the three handsets, the S21 is a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Snapdragon 888 processor. That's a super powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video, and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the camera's AI software is working better than ever.

However, Samsung hasn't managed to improve the battery capacity which could prove a problem with all of this new software.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:



As the most expensive of the three handsets by quite alot, it's no surprise that the S21 Ultra provides a significant improvement in specs over its two smaller brothers above.

Like the two above, it features the new Snapdragon 888 processor but unlike the two above, it jumps the screen size all the way up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

With this, users no longer have to choose between 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD+ quality, you can do both - an impressive feat. The screen brightness is also 25% brighter than the two handsets above.

The battery kicks in at a mammoth 5000mAh and the rear quad camera set-up features a new 108MP pro sensor with 64x richer colour. You can also shoot in 4K at 60fps, a feature to compete with Apple's impressive camera tech.

Most interestingly, the Ultra is the first Samsung phone outside of the Note series to allow S pen stylus compatibility - although you'll have to fork out even more money to get it!