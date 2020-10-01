This Google Pixel 5 deal on Vodafone looks to be the best choice for pre-order so far

Google Pixel 5 deals were officially announced last night offering both a competitive price tag and a very tempting freebie. And since then, we've been deep into the contracts available trying to find the best options.

What did we find? Our top so far would have to be a Vodafone plan from Mobiles.co.uk. It offers an impressive 54GB of data while charging a highly competitive £30 a month.

That's obviously very cheap and it will come at no surprise that to get bills that low, you do have to invest on the upfront side of things. With this deal, you're paying £125 upfront.

However, considering the Google Pixel 5 is still in the pre-order stage and you're getting a free pair of Bose headphones with your order, that price actually feels pretty exceptional.

This cheap Google Pixel 5 deal in full:

Google Pixel 5: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £125 upfront | 54GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

This Google Pixel 5 deal is excellent considering it is still in the pre-order stage. It's cheap at just £30 a month and £125 upfront, comes with loads of data at 54GB - plenty for most people's monthly data usage. On top of all of that, Google is offering a free pair of Bose QC 35 headphones when you pre-order (more on that below).

Google Pixel 5 deals: how to claim free headphones

As we mentioned above, Google is offering a free pair of headphones when you pre-order the new Google Pixel 5. These headphones are the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 and are normally worth £259, making it a great free gift overlay.

Getting the headphones is as simple as heading to this link once you've pre-ordered the device and inputting all of your details.

What's the Google Pixel 5 like?

In essence, the Google Pixel 5 is simply an incremental update on last year's Google Pixel 4. However, the improvements that were made were crucial, fixing some of the Pixel 4's downfalls. It upped the power to 8GB RAM to compete with other flagships, boosted the battery to 4080mAh and offered a host of battery-life saving features.

It has kept Google's award winning camera quality and thrown in a load of new settings and toys to use. Night mode can now be used in portrait, cinematic films can be taken with the image stabilisation and more.

On top of all of that, the device is 5G and comes in at a lower cost than the Pixel 4 from last year. Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as other Android flagships like what you'll find with Samsung S20 Plus deals or OnePlus 8 Pro deals...but it is a lot cheaper.