This EE Huawei P30 Pro deal comes with no upfront cost and some low monthly bills

Despite still being one of the best smartphones on the market, Huawei P30 Pro deals have seen some rapid drops in price recently, now making it a perfect choice for anyone needing a top-tier smartphone.

And of all the price drops, one recent plan is looking like the strongest choice if you want a lower monthly spend. It costs absolutely nothing upfront and just £28 a month, already making it one of the cheapest options about.

And then to make it even cheaper, Huawei is currently offering £120 in cashback, meaning you'll effectively pay just £23 a month for this contract. At that price you're getting 16GB of data on EE while paying a lot less than the handset's RRP.

You can see this plan below or if you want more data with your P30 Pro, check out this plan from Three, complete with 100GB of data and that same cashback reward.

The best Huawei P30 Pro deals + £120 cashback:

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro consistently receives praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI photography features and overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high-quality infinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words, the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone with just one or two competitors.

How to claim your cashback:

All you have to do is buy a Huawei P30 Pro deal before March 26. After that, head to the Huawei site and claim your cashback via the claim form. It can take up to 30 days for your cashback to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.