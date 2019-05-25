These new exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10e deals are the best value around

Through a combination of the blistering sun, the confusingly never-ending supply of bank holidays and a collection of brilliant TechRadar exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10e deals, there has never been a better time to be British...right?

Wouldn't include Samsung's Galaxy S10e in your British summertime patriotism? Well you might change your mind when you see how good these offers are. With two S10e contracts - both with no upfront costs and costing just £34 a month - they're already a pair brilliantly priced offers. Throw in the decent amount of data that both offer and they become the best value options on the market.

What's more, they're both absolutely and truly EXCLUSIVE to TechRadar readers only!

You can see all of the details of these two exclusive offers down below so you can see which one suits your needs better. A quick scan through our guide to the best mobile phone deals around will show you that it really doesn't get much better than this.

Check out our full list of favourite Bank Holiday sales deals

Our exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10e deals