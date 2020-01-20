The best Samsung Galaxy S10 deal for big data just took a hefty price drop

As January entered, phone prices across the board all shot up making this generally the wrong month to get a Samsung S10 deal (or any other new phone contract for that matter). But, amongst the price rises and disappointing tariffs are a few worthy gems to seize.

The latest comes from Three. Offering up the Samsung Galaxy S10 with 100GB of data for just £35 a month. That's a £3 a month drop on what we were recently seeing offered with this deal, meaning this is the cheapest we've seen it for a while.

And as if the price drop and big data plan weren't enough, Samsung is also throwing in a smartwatch...completely free. However, as good as Three's offer is, it does have strong competition from a tariff on EE - for those who need some faster 4G speeds. Just be aware, this EE offer doesn't come with the free watch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38 £35pm

These deals from Three seem to shoot up and down in price on a constant basis. This is the best price we've seen for a while, dropping all the way down to just £35 a month. For that price (and £29 upfront) you're getting 100GB of data each month.

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus deal before January 29. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What other retailers are offering the watch?

What are the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus like?

Samsung Galaxy S10:



The S10 is an excellent smartphone. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here



Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:



Samsung's greatest 2019 handset, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone chart. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.

Read our review on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

