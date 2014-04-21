Netflix voice search firing up on Amazon Fire TV 'later this year'

Voice commanding your gadgets is all the rage, and Amazon Fire TV is finding a growing number of services flocking to its spoken-search ranks. Now, it can add another big name to the bunch.

Buried within its Q1 shareholder letter, Netflix revealed it expects Fire TV voice search support to land later this year.

The streaming service didn't offer any further details or a more specific timeline, but the news has to be heartening to Fire TV owners stuck with a less-than-complete voice search offering.

Last week, Amazon announced voice search for Hulu Plus, Crackle and Showtime Anytime would arrive this summer. At the moment, users can only voice search for Amazon content offerings.