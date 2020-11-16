Super Samsung phone deal: Galaxy S20 FE for £30 a month and free upfront

The latest clutch of Samsung flagship phones is always a key battleground when it comes to the annual Black Friday sales, and this year is already proving to be no different.

With a week or two to go it appears to be Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals where the tastiest discounts are being offered. Last week we told you about a 100GB tariff on Three for £34 a month. But now online retailer Mobile Phones Direct is offering something that looks perhaps even more tempting.

This offer is on O2 and packs in 45GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts, for only £30 per month. And it only looks better still when you see that there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront. That means an overall spend over the next two years of £720 - not bad at all when you consider that the RRP of the phone itself is £600.

We are of course expecting a torrent of Black Friday phone deals to land over the next 10 days or so, but this one will be hard to beat if you're after a 2020 Samsung phone without the massive costs.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals: how does it differ from the S20?

With a substantial £300 difference between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 – and a further £100 for the 5G variant of the latter – it's not unreasonable to expect a handset that is largely underwhelming with its S20 tag to live up to. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE actually takes some of the key, more exciting features of the full-fat flagship and simply embodies these components in moderately cheaper shell.

Long story short: if you're here for the aesthetic, the S20 FE might not cut it. However, if a slightly more budget friendly handset with some flashy flagship features gets your blood pumping, the 'Fan Edition' is calling...

So what are those aforementioned features? Well, essentially this year's S10 Lite, the S20 FE boasts that super-smooth, 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution, as well as a powerful, top-tier processor, and a pretty nifty camera set-up.

Yep, under the hood you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which offers a seriously impressive, snappy performance. Where the camera is concerned, the S20 FE has a triple camera lens set-up with excellent features like the S20's Night Mode, as well as Single Take utilising all three lenses to capture the very best snap.

Of course, as a more affordable variation of its older sibling, there are obviously drawbacks to the budget-friendly edition. When we gave it a go whirl, we found the battery life didn't keep up with moderate to heavy usage, with juice draining tasks like gaming and taking photos using up a lot of power. As previously mentioned, its shell also leaves something left to be desired, with a lack of curves and a plastic back.

Still, we think those flagship features, including 5G, more than make up for the slight inconvenience of having to put the handset on charge every night. Plus, there are a total of six colour options to suit your tastes. Really, you're spoilt for choice.