Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals: Get 100GB of data in the cheapest contract yet

Samsung's latest offspring haven't long been out in the world, yet Carphone Warehouse is already delivering one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals we've seen so far.

Considering the model itself is the South Korean brand's top shelf, premium model, sitting above the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, this is certainly one to pause and take a second look at.

A steal loaded with 100GB of data on a Vodafone tariff, pay £51 a month for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and an upfront cost of £99.99 in this 24 month contract.

Available with Vodafone's Superfast 5G connectivity, as Samsung phone deals go, this is certainly a good'n. And because this is a pre-order offer, you also get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Samsung's new Smart Tag.

Carphone Warehouse's Samsung S21 Ultra deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone| £99.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £51pm

Available on this exceptional value Vodafone tariff, benefit from all the speed and reliability of 5G connectivity in Samsung's 5G-ready, luxury handset. Boasting a 6.8-inch curved display, the 120Hz refresh can now run alongside full Quad HD resolution. With a brilliant screen, a hefty camera package is essential with the S21 Ultra's four camera array, including one of the best smartphone zoom lenses.

Which Samsung Galaxy S21 model should you choose?

If money were no object - within reason for the consumer - we think it would look something like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Showing off with an exceptional list of premium-feel features left, right and centre, the Ultra is certainly weighing in as one of the most powerful Android handsets on the market right now.

With a gorgeous, curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung S21 Ultra takes the S20 Series' 120Hz refresh rate and adds the upgrade of benefitting from Quad HD+ resolutions in perfect tandem. The screen is both beautifully detailed and gloriously smooth, then, making even the simple task of scrolling and opening apps pleasantly responsive and fluid.

On the back, the specs are equally as exciting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra playing host to a four camera array. This includes the 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras and the headline leading 100x zoom, as well as a 40MP front camera for those all-important selfies.

To top it off, the S21 Ultra is the first of any S Series to get S pen compatibility. Note, though, you'll have to buy this extra bit of tech separately

Of course, that's a lot of specs to be weighed down by. Partnering a beefy 5000mAh battery cell and the supreme Exynos 2100 processor, though, the S21 Ultra takes it all in its stride.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

