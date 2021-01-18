Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals: This 100GB data offer is the perfect pre-order

Samsung's latest collection of handsets are now available to pre-order, and if it was the middle of the three - the S21 Plus - that caught your eye, we've found the perfect pre-order deal for you.

Coming from the retailer Mobile Phones Direct, you can currently get the S21 Plus for just £49 a month and £49 upfront on the Three network. At that price, you're securing an 100GB of data plan.

That makes this one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals we've seen so far, and, Mobile Phones Direct is one of the retailers including pre-order gifts. That means with your order you'll get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and a Smart Tag.

You can see more about this deal below or if it's not your preferred device of the three, check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 deals guide or go all out on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals.

The best S21 Plus pre-order deal yet:

Compare the prices to all of the UK's best mobile phone deals

Going SIM-free? Find the best SIM only deals to pair with it

See the competition with the best Samsung phone deals

What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus like?

As with the other new devices, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is mostly an incremental upgrade over the S20 Plus, but with a few key improvements. However, despite these upgrades, the S21 Plus does adopt a more affordable RRP than its predecessor.

The most noticeable upgrade comes in the use of Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor - an update that has been heavily advertised by Samsung. This new processor puts Samsung in direct competition with Apple's latest A14 Bionic chip.

This will not only mean better general performance on your phone but also better battery maintenance, camera performance, and display performance. Alongside the introduction of this new processor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus uses a larger battery at 4800mAh, a more up to date camera with improved camera AI and video quality, and has better security through Samsung's Knox programme.

However, considering it's coming in at around £200 more expensive than the standard Galaxy S21, it's definitely a harder sell unless you're dead set on that bigger screen.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review