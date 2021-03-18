Samsung Galaxy A52 deals are now here and they come with free Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung Galaxy A52 deals have now landed, offering the latest instalment in the brand's budget line-up and arguably, the best addition to date thanks to its 5G features and high refresh rate.

The phone is available from a wide range of UK retailers and can be bought for just £399. That puts it in direct competition with the likes of the iPhone SE or OnePlus Nord in terms of price.

And spec-wise, it's a strong option. It features a Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4500mAh battery, a quad camera set-up with a 64MP main sensor and 32MP selfie camera and of course, 5G.

If the price appeals to you and the specs fit what you're looking for, now would be a great time to buy it. That's because Samsung is currently offering a pair of free Galaxy Buds Plus when you order from a range of retailers. We've picked out the best offers below.

The best Samsung Galaxy A52 deals so far:

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: at Samsung | SIM-free | £399

If you know you just want to get the handset SIM-free and then sort your own SIM only deals, you're best off going directly through Samsung. You'll pay £399 but can knock off up to £150 if you trade in an old phone. And Samsung is one of the many retailers offering the free headphones.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: at Mobiles.co.uk | iD Mobile | FREE upfront | 20GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £23.99pm

If you're simply after a cheap contract that supplies a good data cap, this could be a great choice. There's nothing to pay upfront and then on a monthly basis, your bills are just £23.99. For that price, you're getting 20GB of data. However, iD Mobile isn't a 5G network yet so you won't be able to use that part of the phone for a while.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £49.99 upfront | 18GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £23pm

If you know the 5G part is going to be important to you, this Vodafone contract could be a better choice. It supplies 18GB of data for just £23 a month and £49.99 upfront. That's a super affordable price and like the two deals above, Samsung will throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Plus.

View Deal

What's the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G like?

Despite it's low price tag, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is a really high performing phone. It offers 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate at a price far below what you would normally need to pay to get those features.

It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display which in our tests we found to offer some impressive brightness, the battery comes in at 4500mAh and it features a 5 or 8GB RAM processor to power all of the 5G features.

Finally, the camera looks extremely impressive on paper. With its ultra-wide sensor, 64Mp main sensor with image stabilisation and even a macro lens and 32MP selfie lens, it's a snapper performing way above its price tag.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review

How to claim your free Galaxy Buds:

Claiming the earbuds is easy. All you have to do is head to the Samsung website and upload proof of purchase for your new phone. Once you've done that, Samsung will then send you your new earbuds within 30 days.