£75 pre-paid Mastercard gives Plusnet some of the best cheap broadband deals in the UK

There really is nothing better than getting something for free with your broadband deal, and when that freebie effectively makes the internet package you're buying one of the cheapest options around, well that's just showing off.

Plusnet is no stranger to the idea of offering up an incentive with its deals, this time dropping in impressive £75 pre-paid Mastercards with its ADSL internet package. That means that the monthly price of its cheapest plan effectively drops down to £14.80 a month, making it one of the cheapest offers on the market.

Ready to begin your new life with a cheap broadband deal from Plusnet? You can find all of the information on this internet package down below. Or if speed is something you feel this offer is missing, then check out our guide to the best fibre broadband deals on the market.

This new Plusnet broadband deal in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £18.99 per month | £10 FREE activation | £75 reward card

Here it is, effectively one of the UK's cheapest broadband deals. It comes in at £18.99 a month, which is already pretty affordable but then it just gets better with the reward card that can be spent anywhere that Mastercard is accepted. If you include that value you end up with a effective monthly price of roughly £14.80. It only gets better with the newly-removed upfront costs.



Want something a bit faster from your broadband?

When it comes to cheap ADSL broadband, this is one of the best options out there. The only thing that beats this is Onestream, which is currently the UK's cheapest option at £13.99 a month. Or for a well known name in internet, without messing around with reward cards, TalkTalk has a £17 ADSL offer that could be more up your street.

But if you need something a bit faster, a fibre broadband deal perhaps? Then there really is no beating BT right now. It starts with monthly costs of £29.99 but then dampens that price with a £90 pre-paid Mastercard and then offers up average speeds of 50Mb - not a bad place to be with your internet.

For our pick of the most affordable fibre we would offer up Vodafone. With average speeds of 35Mb, no upfront costs and monthly payments of just £21, this is a truly great value package.

