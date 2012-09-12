Rumours of the iPod classic's death have been greatly exaggerated

When Apple failed to mention the iPod classic when refreshing its music-player line up on Wednesday, many feared it had finally been dispensed with.

The iPod touch, iPod shuffle and iPod nano all got a makeover of varying severity, and appeared together posing in a family photo during today's iPhone 5 launch keynote event.

Had the click-wheel toting player with the epic amount of storage finally fallen victim to Apple's touchscreen-favouring whims?

Was the device, which has been unchanged for years, about to pass over and take a trip to Silicon Heaven? (One for the Red Dwarf fans).

Survives the cull

Apparently not. The 160GB iPod classic remains on sale from the Apple Store for $250 ($199) in silver and black.

The iPod classic is thought to have had its head on the chopping block for a couple of years now, but survived a cull last year.

It's good to know that for those who can't live without carrying their entire music collection, without having to stream it over the web, your needs are still being catered for.

Via: Engadget