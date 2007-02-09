Trending
BT launches new broadband videophones

High definition audio down the broadband phone line

The BT videophones represent the next generation of home telephony

BT has released two new videophones: the Videophone 1000 and Videophone 2000. Both of them are designed to work with broadband internet connections and a BT Broadband Talk account.

The phones are set to offer high definition audio, promising better call quality than standard phones. They also sport full-colour LCD screens for video calling.

Videophone calling under the BT Broadband plan is available for 10p a minute; non-video calling costs the standard BT rate.

The BT Videophone 1000 costs £150, while the Videophone 2000 model - which also connects wirelessly - costs an additional £50.

