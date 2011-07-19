Google+ for iPhone hits the Apple Appstore

Google's new social network Google+ is now available for the iPhone, with the app finally getting approval from Apple.

TechRadar was the first to bring you news that Google was working on an app for Google+ on the iPhone but the timeline for its launch wasn't known.

While it isn't clear why the app wasn't released simultaneously with the Android version, it's now available on the App Store free of charge.

Sharing simpler

"Google+ for mobile makes sharing the right things with the right people a lot simpler," says the app's blurb.

"Huddle lets you send super-fast messages to the people you care about most. And no matter where you are, the stream lets you stay in the loop about what your friends are sharing and where they're checking in."

The app in its screenshots looks similar to the Android version but it is almost twice the size – the iPhone app weighs in at 5.3MB, while the Android version is 2.8MB.

Now that the app is available for iPhone, maybe the service will start to get the celebrity users Google seems to be courting.

The Google+ for iPhone app is available now for iPhone 3G, 3GS and runs on iPad in compatibility mode.