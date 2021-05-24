Now is a fantastic time to buy Samsung S21 Ultra deals with up to £200 savings

As one of the best and most powerful handsets on the market, it is no surprise that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals do not come cheap. But luckily, a collection of recent offers have knocked considerable amounts off the cost.

Whether you prefer going for a SIM-free phone or a phone contract, there are choices for you. The biggest saving comes from the UK retailer Chitter Chatter, currently offering a £200 saving on the handset. This is a SIM-free offer bringing the cost down to just £949 - one of the lowest prices we've seen.

If you'd prefer a contract, an offer on the Vodafone network looks like a great way to go. It will cost you £49 upfront and £47 a month and rewards you with a 100GB of data plan. The overall two year cost of that contract is £1,177 - that's £22 less than buying the handset outright from Samsung...somehow.

Finally, if you need barely any data, Sky can secure you monthly bills of just £44 but you will find yourself capped at just 2GB of data. You can find everything you need to know about these offers below.

Today's best Samsung S21 Ultra deals

Samsung S21 Ultra at Affordable Mobiles | Vodafone | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | £47/pm

This Vodafone S21 Ultra deal rewards you with 100GB of data while only charging £79.99 upfront and £47 a month. That somehow works out at a total cost lower than buying the handset SIM-free from Samsung. In other words, it is going to be a real challenge to find a better tariff than this.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at Chitter Chatter | SIM-free | £1199 £949

Not a big fan of signing up for a phone contract? This SIM-free offer will be a great option for anyone who prefers getting their own SIM only deals and saving money overall. You'll only pay £949 for the handset which works out as a saving of £200 overall compared to the RRP.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at Sky | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | £44 per month

Considering how little data you're getting here, this is all about those wanting Samsung's most powerful at a more affordable cost. You won't pay anything upfront and then your monthly bills will come in at just £44. For that price, you'll get 2GB of data. While that isn't a huge cap, you can pay a bit more to up it.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

If money is no object, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would be an absolute no-brainer for those needing a new smartphone. Showing off with an exceptional list of premium-feel features left, right and centre, the Ultra is certainly weighing in as one of the most powerful Android handsets on the market right now.

With a gorgeous, curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung S21 Ultra takes the S20 Series' 120Hz refresh rate and adds the upgrade of benefitting from Quad HD+ resolutions in perfect tandem. The screen is both beautifully detailed and gloriously smooth, then, making even the simple task of scrolling and opening apps pleasantly responsive and fluid.

On the back, the specs are equally as exciting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra playing host to a four camera array. This includes the 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras and the headline leading 100x zoom, as well as a 40MP front camera for those all-important selfies.

To top it off, the S21 Ultra is the first of any S Series to get S pen compatibility. Note, though, you'll have to buy this extra bit of tech separately

Of course, that's a lot of specs to be weighed down by. Partnering a beefy 5000mAh battery cell and the supreme Exynos 2100 processor, though, the S21 Ultra takes it all in its stride.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review