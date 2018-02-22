Netflix's Lost in Space reboot gets a release date and trailer

Netflix has been on a hot streak lately when it comes to science fiction releases, with huge budget properties such as Altered Carbon, The Cloverfield Paradox and Mute amongst the service's most recent additions.

Now, we can add another epic science fiction project to its ever-expanding lineup, with the upcoming reboot of the classic 1960s television series Lost in Space landing on the service on April 13.

The show follows a family of space colonists whose ship is knocked off course during an interstellar voyage, leaving them stranded on a mysterious planet.

The show stars Molly Parker (Deadwood, House of Cards) as Maureen Robinson, Toby Stephens (13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi) as John Robinson, Taylor Russell (Falling Skies) as Judy Robinson, Mina Sundwall (#Horror) as Penny Robinson, Maxwell Jenkins (Sense8) as Will Robinson, Ignacio Serricchio (The Wedding Ringer) as Don West and Parker Posey (Scream 3) as Dr. Smith.

You can check out the show's new date announcement trailer below, which feels a bit like Christopher Nolan's Interstellar if you ask us...