Lenovo ThinkPad 10 tablet slips out ahead of official announcement

Who needs @evleaks with Lenovo around?

There isn't whole a lot tech companies can do about product leaks in this era, but it helps if they're not caught accidentally posting unannounced products on their official channels.

Lenovo Australia posted a listing for a new ThinkPad 10-inch tablet this weekend, before pulling down the page as word got out.

The listing showcased a new Windows-based tablet with similarities to the existing Lenovo ThinkPad 8 device.

There's a 1.6GHz quad-core Atom processor and up to 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an 8-megapixel camera and 1,920 x 1,200 resolution display.

4G version

According to Engadget, the listing also pledged a 4G LTE-enabled version, as well as optional extras like docks, keyboard docks, keyboard cases.

The listing didn't announce a release date, but given the horse has already bolted, it's unlikely to be long before Lenovo makes this, and the price point, official.