The best Lenovo laptops 2018

When it comes to laptops, Lenovo caters to pretty much every need. Whether you're in the market for a super-sleek ultrabook, a handy 2-in-1 hybrid device, a dedicated gaming machine, or something simple and affordable for school, the Chinese manufacturer has you covered.

In addition to its business-first ThinkBook range, Lenovo is perhaps best known for its Yoga laptops, which convert easily between notebook, tablet and tent modes via a cunningly designed 360-degree hinge that's often copied but never bettered.

Lenovo's Thinkpad laptops are more conventionally designed, and cover a huge range of specifications - from high-end multimedia powerhouses to cheap and cheerful notebooks under £500. The company also has its own gaming brand, Legion, which puts respectable frame rates within reach of players without thousands to spend.

Whatever your needs and price limit, Lenovo's laptops are well worth investigating. With such a broad range, you're likely to find a device that's a perfect fit - for much less than you'd expected.

1. Lenovo Yoga 920

Flexible, powerful and stylish - the perfect hybrid

CPU: Intel Core i7-855OU | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch 1920 x 1080 - 13.9-inch 3840 x 2160 | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 720p front-facing

Stylish design

Super slim

Great performance

Keyboard can't be detached

The Yoga 920 is one of our favorite laptops - and for good reason. This premium laptop looks stunning, has power to spare, and is slender enough to be your full-time travelling companion.

It features Lenovo's signature 360-degree hinge, which lets you switch between laptop, tablet and tent modes in seconds. It's well designed and robust, but adds no unnecessary bulk to the laptop's clean lines.

There are also various small, thoughtful touches that make the Yoga 920 a joy to use. Unlike many 2-in-1 device manufacturers (we're looking at you, Microsoft), Lenovo has bundled a stylus in with the Yoga 920 to help you get the most from its tablet mode, the hard drive doesn't come pre-cluttered with unnecessary software, and the keyboard offers a satisfying amount of travel.

Where this laptop really shines, though, its raw performance. It's not a gaming device, but it can tackle media editing with ease, with superb image and sound quality.

Read the full review

2. Lenovo IdeaPad 720S

A sleek, powerful ultrabook that'll handle demanding tasks with ease

CPU: 2.5GHz Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 7200U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX (4GB GDDR5 RAM), Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS LED | Storage: 256GB SATA SSD

Slim and light

Excellent graphics performance

Stylish aluminium chassis

Noisy fan

This lovely looking laptop is a superb all-rounder, offering discrete graphics and a powerful Intel Kaby Lake processor in a particularly smart package.

The IdeaPad 720S is beautifully designed, with super-thin bezels around its 14-inch screen, a cleverly compacted keyboard (complete with backlighting) a good-sized trackpad, and a fingerprint sensor. It's also amazingly slim - just 1.98cm - though all those high-end components mean it's a little weightier than other laptops with similar dimensions.

like the Yoga 920 above, the IdeaPad 720S isn't intended for games, but the 720S can handle a spot of playtime here and there, and its discrete graphics card is ideal for heavy multimedia work.

Read the full review

3. Lenovo Legion Y520

A mid-range gaming laptop with a budget price tag

CPU: 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti; Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: : 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS (LED backlit, anti-glare) | Storage: 256GB SSD; 2TB HDD

Competitively priced

Stylish gamer-focused design

Cool and quiet

Screen could be brighter

You don't have to spend thousands of pounds to get your hands on a great quality gaming laptop. The Lenovo Legion Y520 will do justice to the latest titles while making a surprisingly small dent in your budget.

It has the aggressive LED-studded stylings you'd expect from a gaming device, but isn't quite as over-the-top as some rival devices. Turn it over and you'll find an impressive set of vents that, together with a serious fan system, keep the Legion Y520 cool even under heavy loads.

The keyboard is a pleasure to use too, with an impressive amount of travel (a real boon for those occasions when you have to close Steam and tackle some work). It's a shame the screen isn't brighter, but this is still one of the best mid-range gaming laptops around.

Read the full review

4. Lenovo Yoga 730

A little more budget-conscious, but still a real star

CPU: 1.60GHz Intel Core i5-8250U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS (multi-touch, anti-glare) | Storage: 256GB SSD (PCIe)

Superb build quality

Great touchscreen

Compact design

Battery life a little short

The powerful Yoga 920 is great for heavy media editing, but for all other everyday computing tasks, the Yoga 730 is a perfect partner. It has the same super-flexible hinge, letting you use it in various different configurations, is built just as solidly, and is far more reasonably priced than most other laptops in its category.

Its aluminium chassis is compact and slim, making it ideal for working on the move, and its trackpad is smooth and lag-free. It also supports Windows-specific gestures, helping you get more done on the plane or train.

Its battery life is decent, not remarkable, but the Yoga 730 is otherwise hard to fault. If you're looking for a new laptop for the daily commute, it'll serve you very well indeed.

Read the full review

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 320S

A brilliant deal on a capable little laptop

CPU: 2.3GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4415U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 610 | RAM: 4GB DDR4 SDRAM (2133 MHz) | Screen: 14-inch, 1366 x 768 TN | Storage: 128GB SSD

Very reasonably priced

Good performance for the price

Limited storage

Need a great laptop for working on the move, but have a tight budget? The IdeaPad 320S has seen several price cuts since its launch, and is now a real bargain.

It's not Lenovo's more powerful portable, but if (like many of us) most of your daily work involves a web browser, word processor and spreadsheets, this little laptop has everything you need. It's also a great choice for kids who need a laptop that's light and compact enough to carry to class, and won't break the bank.

It doesn't offer very much in the way of storage, but you can easily supplement its 128GB SSD with cloud storage to keep your files safe and synced.

Read the full review

