These are the best Black Friday Amazon UK deals, live and updated
Join us as we snuffle out the bargains amidst the Black Friday dross
By Gareth Beavis , Josephine Watson
Right, we're into day 3 of Amazon's Black Friday week, and inexplicably people are still reading this live blog, wondering which are the best deals.
Well, I was counting the other day and the deals-hunting deal we've got assembled has a cumulative half-century of experience between them (and that's already increased by a few months of late...)
This live blog is an Editor-In-Chief's mumbling witterings of what we're rating as truly good deals in Amazon's pre-Black Friday sales - as well as those we think you should steer clear of thanks to likely later price drops.
But this live blog is going to be a place that mixes expert insight with nonsensical notions on this odd period - during which most of the UK wonders when Black Friday actually is and when the best deals actually appear.
So to get the best out of this experience, bookmark this page and come on the absolutely wild ride that is Amazon having a pre-Black Friday sale.
The 5 deals we're into right now
- Yes, we're into light bulbs, big whoop: Fancy, arty ones, two for £7.36.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are cheap now: They're under £70, you know
- We like the Razer Kishi controller - and especially for £49.99
- Get the Echo Show 5 for less - at £35, it's the cheapest it's ever been
- Oh look, a PS Plus deal: It's only £33, if you want a spot of year-long gaming action