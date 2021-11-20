Right, we're into day 3 of Amazon's Black Friday week, and inexplicably people are still reading this live blog, wondering which are the best deals.

Well, I was counting the other day and the deals-hunting deal we've got assembled has a cumulative half-century of experience between them (and that's already increased by a few months of late...)

This live blog is an Editor-In-Chief's mumbling witterings of what we're rating as truly good deals in Amazon's pre-Black Friday sales - as well as those we think you should steer clear of thanks to likely later price drops.

If you want to see the full, dedicated list of all the top Amazon Black Friday deals in one place, we've got that for you - and if you're after more than just the best Amazon has on its books, then our gargantuan Black Friday deals hub is a way to spend part of your Sunday.

But this live blog is going to be a place that mixes expert insight with nonsensical notions on this odd period - during which most of the UK wonders when Black Friday actually is and when the best deals actually appear.

