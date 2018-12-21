Incredible Samsung Note 9 deal: get it brand new SIM-free from Amazon for £502

Forget Black Friday, Christmas and the Boxing Day sales are trying to wrestle back the title as the best time of the year to buy tech on the cheap. And nothing more exemplifies this than this ridiculous new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal.

It's the cheapest we've ever seen the SIM-free phone, thanks to a meaty price drop on Amazon.co.uk combined with the cashback promotion Samsung itself is running until Christmas Eve. That means you spend £652 first up - so already over £200 cheaper than the £899 RRP - and then apply the £150 cashback. Total price: a ridiculously cheap £502!

Click here to get this discounted Samsung Galaxy Note 9

If that sounds like a good price to you, then we suggest you get in there quick. These cheap Amazon prices tend not to last too long, especially when everybody's trying to snap up last minute Christmas presents. And, again, the cashback offer ends on Monday, with more details below on how to claim that.

If you're eyeing up this deal, then you'll doubtlessly know all about the brilliance of the Samsung Note 9 - a phablet that sits in second place on our top phones of 2018 list. But to find out more, don't miss our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review.

Rather grab this phone on contract? Check out our best Note 9 deals guide

How to claim your Samsung cashback

After you've bought your brand new Note 9. There are a few steps to take to claim the cashback. The first step is going to this link within 30 days of purchasing the device. That link will ask you for your IMEI number which you can easily find by dialling *#06# on the device.

Next, you give your details along with a scanned copy of the proof of purchase to Samsung. Finally, your cashback request will go through and, all being well, your money should arrive in the next 30 days. You do have to purchase your new device before December 24 to be eligible.

That's a lot of information condensed, so if you're still unsure on the details check our guide for a full explanation.