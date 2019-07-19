Grab up to £110 in BT reward cards with these fantastic BT fibre broadband deals

We can always rely on BT and its weekly rotation of fibre broadband deals for an internet bargain. And this week, boasting fibre speeds paired with a pre-paid credit card worth up to £110 - BT hasn't disappointed.

While there are a number of benefits to choosing a BT broadband deal - no 2019 price rises, speed guarantees and BT Virus protect included - the real standout feature of these packages are those BT reward cards.

These vouchers are worth different amounts depending on which deal you choose. We would say the best value options come in the forms of BT's Superfast 1 and Superfast 2 package, or for those fancying the luxury of a broadband and TV deal - BT's Starter TV and internet option.

We've listed these three main offers from BT below, as well as some more information on BT's Reward Cards. Or to see the rest of the market's internet offers (including BT's full range of products) check out our broadband deals guide.

BT's fibre broadband deals

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £90 reward card

While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. With these pre-paid Mastercards, that price becomes slightly more manageable. After you apply the reward card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £26.99 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb. Deal ends on July 25View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £110 reward card

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to around £33.87 a month after the reward card. Deal ends on July 25View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £90 reward card

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport and a £100 Mastercard. You can get all of this for £41.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - a worthwhile price for this many features.



Deal ends on July 25View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

