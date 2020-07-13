Get the UK's lowest prices on Samsung S20, S20 Plus and Ultra deals with Amazon

The Amazon Summer Sale has provided us with discounts on gardening equipment, home and kitchen gadgets and a whole lot more. But one thing we didn't expect to see was the UK's lowest prices on Samsung's latest range of phones.

Cutting up to £168 off the price of the S20, Plus and Ultra, Amazon now looks to be the best place to grab these handsets. In fact, pair these offers with cheap SIM only deals and these plans will undercut most contracts out there with ease.

The highlight comes on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, scoring you a £100 discount. Costing just £899, its an awesome discount on what is still a very new handset.

The S20 Ultra is where the biggest discount (£168) can be won, but will still set you back a large amount of cash. And for those looking for the lowest price, the £103 saving on the S20 puts it into a level of affordability we haven't seen for a while from this handset.

You can find out more about these Samsung phone deals below:

These discounted Samsung S20 deals in full:

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20 range?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, the impressive-sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.