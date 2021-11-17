The latest PS5 restock at Game is now live - get disc and digital bundles

Here we go again: a PS5 restock is now live at Game. Based on previous restocks from the specialist retailer – and our history of tracking where to buy the PS5 – we expect PS5 Disc and Digital consoles will be available for about an hour.

You can follow the link below to see which bundles will be up for grabs – and we'd suggest going for one of these over a console by itself to have the best chance of getting a PS5 this morning. If you're entering the fray, good luck!

Game confirmed that another PS5 restock was on the way on Twitter yesterday. Originally, it mistakenly stated that PS5 consoles would be available that very morning, before rolling back the announcement and changing the restock to today. In fairness, we're sure everyone appreciates the extra heads up so there's less of a rush to get prepared in time.

And you still need to be ready to go right as the stock goes live. Even a year after the PS5 launch, each restock still sells out in a matter of minutes. Still, Game has been one of the better places to get a console with regular drops, a queuing system and anti-scalping measures such as limiting the purchase of a PS5 to one per customer. As such, if you find yourself in the queue for more than half an hour, there's still a good chance of coming away with a PS5.

As for the specific bundles you're able to choose from today, we can see that many of them will include many of the PS5's top games. Some of your options are Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Fifa 22, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ghost of Tsushima. Accessories are in some bundles too, with extra DualSense controllers and the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset both featured.

PS5 restock at Game

PS5 Disc and Digital consoles are available today at Game. Our advice is to go for a bundle to give yourself the best chance to get a PS5 and remain patient if you are put in a queue as stock has been available for close to an hour in previous drops at Game.

Based on the current information out there, this is likely one of your best opportunities to get a PS5 before Black Friday 2021. Many retailers, at least in the US, are now holding on to any current stock and releasing a larger batch as part of their PS5 Black Friday deals. UK stores haven't confirmed if they will be doing anything similar but it seems likely given the increased spending during that busy sales period.

If you do miss out on Game's latest PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you can always check the links to buy a PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these as more consoles will hit the shelves throughout 2022. Whatever you do, we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means, sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.

Not after the PS5? You can always keep up to date with the latest on where to buy the Xbox Series X and where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED right here as well. Both consoles are definitely going to be heavily in demand in the weeks ahead, especially when more Xbox Black Friday deals and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are available to buy.