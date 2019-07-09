Get a free Huawei Watch GT with these already-ace Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals

We've been watching joyfully from the sidelines as the prices on two of the best phones on the market - the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro - have slowly dropped. But as if these price cuts haven't been enough, Huawei is now also throwing in a free smartwatch.
OK, we know why prices have been dropping and we can assume it's the same reason the watch is being thrown in - the Huawei ban.
While there was a time just a few weeks ago where that would have put us off, with the long list of back-up plans from Huawei - such as moves to remove the ban and trade deals being signed - it's looking like Huawei might be back in the clear (although what will actually happen next is anybody's guess).
So with that in mind, we've listed the best Huawei P30 deals and Huawei P30 Pro deals below, all with the free Huawei Watch GT. However, keep in mind that the offer of the free watch comes to an end on July 31.
Or if price drops, freebies and impressive zoom camera functionality aren't enough to convince you of these devices, check our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything else.
Huawei P30 deals + free watch:
Huawei P30 | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
Right now, Three's big data deals really are topping everything else. Offering 100GB of data for just £29 a month, this deal is absolutely excellent. Throw in the free watch on top of this and this becomes an absolute bargain. You don't even have to pay much upfront to justify the monthly prices.
View Deal
Huawei P30 | Vodafone | £50 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm
If you're set on getting a Huawei P30 deal at the cheapest price tag, this could be the way to go. You can go cheaper but not without boosting the upfront costs to silly amounts or dropping the data below the 3GB mark.
View Deal
Huawei P30 | EE | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm
Finally, for those who want EE's superfast 4G speeds, this is the way to go. There is nothing to pay upfront and monthly bills of £31. For that price you're getting a pretty strong 20GB of data each month. If you simply care about having as much internet usage as possible, we would suggest the Three 100GB option.
View Deal
Huawei P30 Pro deals + free watch:
Huawei P30 Pro | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm
Much like Three's Huawei P30 option above, this deal is giving up 100GB of data for an exceptional price. It costs less than most average P30 Pro deals but still rewards you with a hefty data package. You're only paying £38 a month and a small upfront payment of £29.
View Deal
Huawei P30 Pro | O2 | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm
If Three isn't a network you want to be with but you still want an affordable contract, this could be the way to go. Monthly bills of £37 and an upfront of £65 (with our code 10OFF) puts this on the side of more affordable P30 Pro contracts. You even get 30GB of data each month which should see most people through with ease.View Deal
Huawei P30 Pro | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm
For the best that EE has to offer on the P30 Pro, look no further. There is nothing to pay upfront and monthly bills of £43. Considering the heaps of data you are getting, we would say this is a brilliant price for a network that often tends to be slightly more expensive.
View Deal
How to claim your Huawei Watch GT
Once you've purchased your brand new phone, you simply need to wait 14 days from when you bought the handset and then head to this link - there you will find a form to complete from July 15.
Once you complete the form you will receive your Huawei Watch GT within 30 days.