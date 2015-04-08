Drool over the latest bunch of GTA 5 PC screens

Intro
On April 14, Grand Theft Auto 5 will finally arrive on PC, offering players the definitive, 60fps, 4K-supporting version of Rockstar's biggest game to date.
We've already had a play with it, and you can read our full preview here. But to help tide you over until the game's release Rockstar has pushed out a new bunch of new screens for you to lust over. Enjoy.
