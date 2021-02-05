Exclusive: order Samsung S21 deals from Carphone Warehouse and get a £50 voucher

Have your eyes set on one of Samsung's three new handsets? If you're looking to purchase it on a contract, Carphone Warehouse could be one of the best options right now with a tempting voucher thrown in.

Across Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, the Plus and Ultra, TechRadar readers can exclusively get a £50 voucher to use at Just Eat, Uber Eats, Currys or as a Mastercard - this can be on a contract or buying it SIM-free.

On top of that voucher, Carphone Warehouse is one of the many retailers throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live when you buy any of the three handsets.

We've included the best Carphone Warehouse offer for each handset below, including some excellent Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals. However, you have to use the links below first to get the voucher, if you go directly to Carphone you won't get it.

Carphone Warehouse's best Samsung S21 deals:

What are the Samsung Galaxy S21 devices like?

Samsung Galaxy S21:

The cheapest of the three handsets, the S21 is a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor. That's a super powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the cameras AI software is working better than ever.

However, Samsung hasn't managed to improve the battery capacity which could prove a problem with all of this new software.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus:

Sitting in the middle of these three handsets, the Samsung S21 Plus blends higher-end specs with a still affordable price tag. Most noticeably the difference between the regular S21 and Plus comes in the battery and screen size.

The battery capacity leaps up to 4800mAh and the screen up to 6.7-inches - a considerable improvement on the above. However, in most categories, these two handsets are very similar with almost identical cameras and screens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

As the most expensive of the three handsets by quite a way, it is no surprise that the S21 Ultra provides a significant improvement in specs over its two smaller brothers above.

Like the two above, it features the new Exynos 2100 processor but unlike the two above, it jumps the screen size all the way up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

With this, users no longer have to choose between 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD+ quality - an impressive feat to run both. The screen brightness is also 25% brighter than the two handsets above.

The battery kicks in at a mammoth 5000mAh and the rear quad camera set-up features a new 108MP pro sensor with 64x richer colour. You can also shoot in 4K at 60fps, a feature to compete with Apple's impressive camera tech.

Most interestingly, the Ultra is the first Samsung phone outside of the Note series to allow S pen stylus compatibility - although you'll have to fork out even more money to get it!

