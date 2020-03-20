Want Disney Plus UK? Last chance to grab this pre-order deal

We've learned a few new things about Disney Plus ahead of its UK launch on Tuesday, March 24. The brand new Disney-themed streaming service will launch with two episodes of The Mandalorian instead of one as expected, and two new episodes of The Clone Wars will release each week until the series catches up with the US, at which point episodes will be released simultaneously. New episodes of all originals will roll out at 8am each Friday, too, which is the same time they appear in the US.

This is your last chance to pre-order a year of Disney Plus at a £10 discount before the offer ends on Monday. For the US version of the service, discounts have been extremely rare, with one similar price drop on Cyber Monday 2019. So if you think you want the service, pre-ordering for £49.99 means you get the service at about £4.17 per month, a big saving on the monthly price of £5.99.

Here's the deal, which expires on March 23:

Disney Plus UK 12-month subscription: £59.99 £49.99

Get a year of the Disney Plus streaming service for £10 off, but only before launch. There are no more specifics on the deal than 'valid until 23 March', which is Monday. So if you want Disney Plus for less, grab it this weekend.



Not sure you want it yet? That's okay. You could wait until launch and hedge your bets by getting it monthly for £5.99, only paying for it when you feel like you need it. If you're on the fence, we've picked out 5 highlights from the Disney Plus UK line-up. You can also find the full launch line-up of movies and shows here, which is impressively comprehensive, especially with 30 seasons of The Simpsons in tow. You can read our Disney Plus review for thoughts on the app, too. We'll update our review in the coming days as we dig into the service.

Disney Plus arrives in the UK on March 24.