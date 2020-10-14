Amazon Prime Day sees the Echo Show 5 and 8 drop to their lowest-ever prices

The Amazon Echo Show line of smart displays take all the ingenuity of an Alexa speaker and combine it with a screen, letting you watch videos, video call friends and family, and follow recipes – and now, the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 have hit their lowest-ever prices in the UK with these Prime Day deals.

Usually £79.99, the Echo Show 5 has plummeted to just £39.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen. It had previously been reduced to £49.99, and now Amazon Prime members can get an additional £10 off. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Echo Show deals in your region.)

Meanwhile, the Echo Show 8 has been reduced from £119.99 to £59.99, which is a huge saving of £60. Again, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this particular deal.

The Echo Show 8 previously dropped to this super low price last year, and it's still a fantastic saving in 2020 – and if you want to get your hands on it, we'd recommend acting fast, as these Prime Day deals could sell out quickly, with the sale due to end at midnight tonight.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show deals

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Right now, Prime members can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just £39.99. That's a £40 discount for the 5-inch display that comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Looking for something a little bigger? With a 8-inch display, the Echo Show 8 is built for your kitchen or living room, where you can watch videos, read recipes, speak to friends, and control your smart home devices via Alexa.View Deal

Not sure which smart speaker is right for you? The main difference between the Echo Show 5 and the Echo Show 8 is their size; the former boasts a 5.5-inch display, while the former comes with an 8-inch display.

Both smart displays offer not only a handy screen to accompany your Alexa smart assistant, but almost ingenious integration with WikiHow that brings a bevy of useful how-to videos to the smart display.

Whether you're just starting to kit out your smart home, or you're looking for more ways to introduce Alexa to each room – and both Echo Show models are ideal for the kitchen if you want to follow recipes – these deals mean that you can pick up the Amazon smart displays for cheaper than ever before.

It's little wonder that Amazon has slashed the price of the Echo Show 5 and 8 this Prime Day – after all, it's just launched the new Amazon Echo Show 10 (2020), which comes with Netflix support and an upgraded design.

More Amazon Echo Show deals

Looking for more Amazon Echo Show deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5, Amazon Echo Show 8 and Amazon Echo Show deals Amazon Prime Day Deal Reduced Price Echo Show 5 Amazon £79.99 £39.99 View Deal Deal ends in 02h 11m 02s Reduced Price Amazon Echo Show 5 With Alexa very.co.uk £79.99 £44.99 View Deal Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa... Laptops Direct £54.97 View Deal Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa... Appliances Direct £54.97 View Deal Show More Deals

Other top Amazon device deals

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.