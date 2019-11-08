Amazon Hidden Gems sale kicks off with pre-Black Friday bargains on RoboVacs

Deals season is well and truly upon us – Black Friday may be sitting over the horizon, but rather than putting all its eggs (deals) in one box (sale) Amazon's Black Friday deals period is expanding with a new 'Hidden Gems' sale.

Running form November 8 to 12, the idea is that it's an opportunity for Amazon to highlight great products from smaller, innovative brands – but there's still some well-known names in there too.

Our top pick? The eufy RoboVac 15C, which is usually £269.99, now down to £189.99:

eufy RoboVac 15C £188.99 | Was £269.99 | Save £81 at Amazon

Ready to take on hardwood floors or high-shag carpets and rugs, the Wi-Fi connected eufy RoboVac 15C takes care of the dirty work so you don't have to. Set it up, head on out, and come back to an expertly vacuumed home, courtesy of your new robot buddy.View Deal

Rising brands like Happy Socks, Levoit, Anker and Sand and Sky will all be selling their wares at discounted prices, while the Amazon Basics range (great for affordable homeware) is also part of the sale.

As for more tech-oriented items, Amazon is highlighting the XP-PEN Artists12 Graphics Drawing tablet (was £199.99, now £169.99), and a saving of £6 on a set of smart Bluetooth scales. Not the biggest savings in the world – and we expect Amazon will do more on this front down the line – but if you're after these kinds of products, why not check them out?