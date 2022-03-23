World Golf Match Play live stream 2022: how to watch every round online

The Austin Country Club hosts the World Golf Match Play for the sixth year in a row this week with Billy Horschel looking to defend his title and a $12 million purse up for grabs. So read on as we explain how to watch a World Golf Match Play live stream online with or without cable this week, with golf fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

As ever, there's an early-week start, with the five-day tournament getting underway on Wednesday morning, and the tournament inviting the top 64 players in the world rankings.

Those 64 are divided into 16 groups of four, with those groups competing in match play against the other. The player with the most points in their group after three days of round-robin play advances to the weekend knockout stages.

With a grueling seven rounds to be played by those who reach the last four, its not a great surprise to find the resolute world No. 1 Jon Rahm leading the betting with most bookies to win this year's title, with the Spaniard pitted in a group with Patrick Reed, Cameron Young, Sebastian Munoz.

Rahm's main challenge is set to come from Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a World Golf Match Play live stream online, so that you won't miss a moment.

Watch every World Golf Match Play session on ESPN+

World Golf Match Play 2022 on ESPN+ $6.99/m

ESPN+ is the best way to watch World Golf Match Play 2022 online, with full live broadcasts of play from Wednesday through to Friday ( 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. EDT), plus exclusive coverage of the weekend opening sessions on Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am through to 2pm. It's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it. Add Hulu and Disney with the Disney Bundle for a bargain price of $13.99.

Watch The World Golf Match Play 2022 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch The World Golf Match Play on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 2pm ET / 11am PT to 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel will start the coverage from 10-2 p.m. with NBC finishing the day from 3-7 p.m. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 10.30am ET / 7.30 am PT on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Saturday and Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch The World Golf Match Play 2022 without cable

We've already made the case for ESPN Plus as the best option for watching the World Golf Match Play without cable with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $6.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options. Another great option is FuboTV, a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. It costs $65 per month, you can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch The World Golf Match Play without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it.

How to watch a World Golf Match Play live stream in UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into The World Golf Match Play 2022 on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of The World Golf Match Play is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from March 23-27, starting at 2.30pm GMT for Rounds 1, 2, 1.30pm for Saturday's session and also at 2.30pm BST for the final day's play on Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

Canada: The World Golf Match Play live stream

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 World Golf Match Play on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing the third and final rounds of the tournament live. Coverage gets underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday and at 3pm ET/ 12pm PT on Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a World Golf Match Play live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.

Can I watch World Match Play golf in Australia?

Weirdly, we can't see that there are any Australian broadcasters showing the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play this week. Strange considering that Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee are all in the field (although Players Championship winner Cam Smith is absent).

The only way around this that we can think of would be to get yourself a VPN and change your IP address so that you appear in a country where the gold is being broadcast. Although you may still run into difficulties in terms of not having a native credit card for the streaming payment.