Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: how much will pre-orders cost you in the UK?

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is edging nearer and nearer and with an official reveal date now marked in the calendars, the first major phone launch of 2021 is coming around fast.

So, what do you we know about Samsung's latest round of phones so far? Leaks, reveals, rumours and expectations have painted a pretty accurate photo so far with hints towards...well, everything.

We're expecting the same naming and model format as last year - the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra - and sizes are expected to be almost identical too with 6.2-inches, 6.7-inches and finally 6.8-inches.

In most other areas, Samsung's latest release seems to be more of an iterative upgrade from last year. It's holding onto the 120Hz refresh rates, the same RAM setups and the batteries will see a small boost.

The most interesting upgrades that have been hinted at are the upgrades to the processing power and camera setups, giving these latest devices the boost on Samsung Galaxy S20 deals.

While we can only take guesses on specs, we can get a far more accurate estimation on the prices you will be paying. We've seen a lot of phone launches go by and we've become adept at judging the expected prices. You can find out more below.

When will Samsung Galaxy S21 deals be on pre-order in the UK?

Samsung has now officially announced the date of its Unpacked 2021 event. This is the yearly event where Samsung unveils its new flagship phones and is set to land sooner than we expected.

Samsung has announced that the conference will air on Thursday, January 14 at 3pm GMT. However, no official date has been announced for the official pre-orders of the handsets yet.

We would imagine they would closely follow in the week following the reveal as they have done in previous years. However, we will continue to update this page with more details on when you can pre-order the new phone.

What will come with Samsung Galaxy S21 deals?

It's almost guaranteed that Samsung's latest collection of handsets will come with some kind of free gift. Most of its launches in recent history have done this and so have most other major phone providers.

While we don't know what this gift will be, it could be headphones, a smartwatch, some kind of free subscription or another tech freebie.

The other factor to consider is whether you'll receive headphones or a charging block in your box. Apple radically removed these features from the iPhone 12, Xiaomi followed suit and many expect Samsung to do the same.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S21 cost SIM-free?

Trying to pin down the costs of handsets has become a lot more tricky recently than it used to be. Previously, new phones would see an incremental price increase, steadily getting more expensive.

However, recently the likes of Apple, Google and even Samsung have started to level out, only upping prices slightly, keeping the same prices as last year or even dropping the costs a small amount.

Considering the Samsung Galaxy S20 range was already pretty pricey, costing more than most other flagship phones, we would be shocked to see Samsung throw in a further price increase.

In fact, with Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, we would expect costs to reflect the S20 price tag of £899. The S20 Plus and Ultra are slightly harder to predict but we would expect them again to be the same or slightly more expensive than last year.

That's around £999 for the S21 Plus and £1399 for the Ultra.

TechRadar predicts the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on contract:

As you'll see above, the predicted Samsung Galaxy S21 deals are by no means an affordable option and that likely means even more expensive contracts.

However, the good news here is that these pricey flagship phones often come with a hefty amount of data. This means you won't have to pay out even more for a data boost as well.

While EE is likely to be more expensive on launch, we would expect Three, Vodafone and O2 to vie for the best value contracts.

We would expect a typical Samsung Galaxy S21 deal to look like the below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm

We would expect one of the best contracts on launch to be Three's 100GB plan. For the massive amount of data, you'll likely be paying £1000+ plus over the two years. This will mostly come from the monthly cost, with a small bit on the upfront side of things. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,085