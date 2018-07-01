The best Samsung Galaxy A8 deals in July 2018

The Samsung Galaxy A8 takes design cues from the flagship Galaxy S8 and combines a solid feature set into a more affordable package. It you're looking for a balance between price and specs, look no further than these great Samsung Galaxy A8 deals.

The large, colorful 5.6-inch AMOLED display comes in the now-popular taller aspect ratio, giving you more social posts on screen at a time, and when held in landscape an improved gaming and movie-watching experience.

You also get a punchy octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset along with 4GB of RAM which should keep Android 7.1.1 running smoothly on screen, while the rear facing 16MP snapper is a solid offering.

For selfie fans there's great news round the front as the Galaxy A8 features not one, but two snappers, providing a smart Bokeh portrait mode.

Check out our interactive comparison chart to find the best Samsung Galaxy A8 deal for you - ranging from big data needs to the lowest price. If you want the handset on it's own, without committing to a contract, we've got the best price and where to find it as well.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A8 SIM-free deals

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is priced at £449 for the SIM-free handset direct from Samsung, but it can be had for less if you shop around.

One way to save a money is to buy the phone outright and use a separate SIM, from our best SIM only deals. They start from under five pounds per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.

Take a look at our unlocked Galaxy A8 comparison table below to see some of the stockists that are selling the new Samsung Galaxy A8 smartphone - some of them are cheaper than the RRP!

Samsung Galaxy A8 review in brief

A mid-tier smartphone with some Galaxy S8 features

Screen size: 5.6-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2220 | Weight: 172g | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 16MP+8MP | OS: Android 7.1.1 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Big, bright display

Solid snappers, two on front

Poor fingerprint scanner placement

Not the latest version of Android

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is a solid smartphone. While it doesn't break any new ground in terms of technology, it has a solid feature set and a premium look which may well tempt those looking for a high-end handset but can't stretch to the price tag of the Galaxy S8.

Whether it does enough to compete with the cut-price flagships of the OnePlus 5T and Honor View 10 remains to be seen though.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy A8 review