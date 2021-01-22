The best Razer Blade deals, sales, and prices for January 2021

Razer Blade gaming laptops are some of the most premium machines money can buy, and carry a hefty price to match their stylish looks. Subsequently, it can pay dividends to be on the lookout for Razer Blade deals, sales, and generally research the best prices thoroughly before you commit.

We've put together this handy buyer's guide to tell our readers everything they need to know about these premium machines, plus get them the best prices possible on Razer Blade deals - regardless of which model they're looking for.

Right now, pre-orders are open for the newest 2021 releases from Razer, and subsequently there aren't many big price cuts to check out on these new machines just yet. We've got all their specs and pricing in this article, however, and we've also included older machines too, which just so happen to be falling in price pretty dramatically now.

Generally speaking, Razer Blade laptops have quite a few specs for each model, so there's quite a bit of wiggle room if you're not fussed about getting truly top-end components. Bear in mind, however, that you do tend to pay a premium for upgrades like higher refresh rate monitors in general. We've included detailed specs sheets just down below alongside today's Razer Blade deals, and you'll also find detailed reviews with all the information you'll need to weigh up any prospective purchase.

Firstly, let's start with a quick table of the current line up of Razer Blade laptops, as well as their starting prices.

Razer blade laptop deals: 2021 models

Razer Blade 15 (2021) The current Razer flagship laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H - i7-10875H Graphics: RTX 3060 - RTX 3080 RAM: 16GB - 32GB DDR4 Screen: 144Hz Full HD to 360Hz Full HD or 60Hz OLED 4K Touch Storage: 512GB to 1TB PCIe Reasons to buy + Multiple configurations + RTX 3060 surprisingly good value Reasons to avoid - Still more expensive than most brands

The 2021 Razer Blade 15 is the current flagship model from the premium gaming brand and looks to be the best laptop for most people right now, balancing power, price, portability, and most of all - style.

As with all the Razer Blade laptops on our list this week you'll be getting a stunning aluminum chassis here, alongside your choice of various configurations for both components and display types. Specifically featured on the 2021 releases are the shiny new RTX 3000 series graphics cards from Nvidia, which are a significant bump up in both power and value from last year's RTX 2000 cards.

Currently, prices start at $1,699 / £1,599 for the baseline model, which rocks an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz refresh rate display. Considering that's only $200 more expensive than last year's baseline model with a GTX 1660Ti and 256GB SSD, it's actually quite good value... Definitely a surprise from Razer!

Of course, if you really wanted to go all-out on your configuration, prices range all the way up to $2,999.99 / £2,799.99 for the RTX 3080 version. For that significant upcharge, you'll also bag yourself a 360Hz display, 8-core i7-10875H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - absolutely bonkers specs for 1080p gaming.

Unfortunately, since this 2021 Razer Blade 15 is a brand new release, we could be waiting a while for some juicy price cuts. If you've got your eye on bagging a Blade 15 for (relatively) cheap, however, we're covering the older 2020 model just below.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) Discreet ultrabook gaming Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 Ti RAM: 16GB DDR4 Screen: 120Hz Full HD – 60Hz OLED Full HD Touch Storage: 512GB PCIe Reasons to buy + 11th gen Intel Core i7 + 120Hz screen now baseline Reasons to avoid - Suitable for light gaming

If you're looking to balance gaming, productivity, and portability, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is going to be your laptop of choice. At just 3.11 lbs and 13.3" across, it's absolutely tiny compared to nearly any other gaming laptop on the market currently and can easily be lugged around in your backpack or luggage.

There is a trade-off with that small footprint, however, and as you would expect from such a small notebook-sized laptop, the specs aren't quite as beefy as those on the other models. With a GTX 1650 Ti, Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, you're still getting plenty of power here, but it's definitely more suited to lighter gaming as opposed to pushing incredible framerates on the latest games.

Being a Razer laptop too, it's also kinda pricey with a launch asking price of $1,799.99 / £1,899.99 for the baseline version. That's a big premium to pay for such a machine, however, the 13.3-inch aluminum chassis is absolutely stunning and a match for any MacBook right now when it comes to style. You're also securing a 120Hz refresh rate as a standard option on the baseline spec alongside that beefy processor, which makes it a significant upgrade over the 2020 variant (which you can read about below).

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) Pricey, but an amazing desktop replacement Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10875H Graphics: RTX 3060- RTX 3080 RAM: 16GB - 32GB DDR4 Screen: 360Hz Full HD or 165Hz QHD – 120Hz 4K Touch Storage: 512GB to 1TB PCIe Reasons to buy + A true premium gaming experience Reasons to avoid - Still only 10th gen Intel Core i7 - The price

The new Razer Blade 17 Pro is, without a doubt, one of the most premium gaming laptops you can buy right now. It's big and proud, and has some absolutely eye-watering specs on even its baseline configurations which make it the Razer machine most suitable for a direct desktop replacement.

Of course, such power doesn't come cheap, and you'll be looking at a starting price of $2,299.99 / £2,199.99 for the baseline specifications alone. For that price, you'll bag yourself a stunning 165Hz QHD display, RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-10850H, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM - the latter two being easily expandable with the roomy chassis.

Things escalate pretty quickly from there all the way to the very top-end spec, which currently carries a price tag of $3,599.99 / £3,299.99. Absolutely ludicrous, however, with an RTX 3080, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Core i7-10875H, and 4K touch-screen display, this is a machine that carries essentially no compromises and offers incredible performance.

Razer blade laptop deals: 2020 models

Razer Blade 15 (2020) Now superseded, but still a great choice Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H - i7-10875H Graphics: GTX 1660Ti - RTX 2080 RAM: 16GB DDR4 Screen: 144Hz FHD Matte or OLED 4K – 300Hz FHD Matte or OLED 4K Touch Storage: 256GB to 1TB PCIe Reasons to buy + Now heavily discounted Reasons to avoid - GTX 1660Ti and 256GB SSD on the baseline model

The now older 2020 version of the Razer Blade 15 is still widely available and, like the brand new models, has a ton of top-end components and plenty of different specifications to check out.

Prices generally start at around $1,499 / £1,449 for the baseline model currently, which features a 144Hz display, GTX 1660 Ti, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. As you've probably figured from those specs, the graphics card and SSD on the base variant are definitely a cut below the newest iterations, however, the 2020 models are much cheaper right now, and, if stocks hold out, we expect those prices to drop even further in the near future.

Those discounts are also there across the entire range of specs with the 2020 Razer Blade 15, which means you can get an RTX 2070 equipped Blade 15 for around $1,500 right now. For context, that's around $100 cheaper than the new RTX 3060 equipped model, and a whole $400 cheaper than the launch price, which is a pretty damn good price for a non-baseline Razer Blade laptop.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) Potentially a bargain, but getting older now Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7 Graphics: GTX 1650 Ti RAM: 16GB DDR4 Screen: 60Hz FHD Matte or 60Hz 4K – 120Hz FHD Matte Storage: 512GB PCIe Reasons to buy + Same chassis as the newer version + Plenty of storage Reasons to avoid - GTX 1650 Ti weaker for gaming - 60Hz refresh rate on base model

As with the newer 2021 iteration, the last generation of Razer Blade 13's are lightweight machines for gaming on the go. They're built more like ultrabooks and therefore don't quite have the performance of the bigger models, although they are of course much more portable.

The older 2020 Blade Stealth actually isn't too different from the newest iteration. For example, you're still getting 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti for your baseline specs here with higher prices for models rocking displays with better refresh rates. The 2020 model does, however, have a slightly older 10th generation i7 processor, which isn't quite as fast as the 11th gen on the 2021 model.

The good news is, however, like the 2020 Blade 15, we're starting to see some quite hefty price cuts on these slick machines now. In the UK especially we've seen prices go as low as £899 for the baseline models recently, and while US prices have generally held out at around $1,300 - we expect them to fall further.

The biggest Achilles heel of the 2020 Razer Blade Stealth 13's is the 60Hz refresh rate on the baseline models, which, while being perfectly serviceable, does lag behind the 144Hz and above rates which are fast becoming industry standard - even on cheaper gaming laptops. That said, it's still a great display with fantastic sharpness and color depth and is perfectly fine for ultrabook tasks with a bit of gaming on the side, but bear in mind you're paying extra for that 144Hz display here.

Buying advice

Are Razer laptops worth it?

Ask any Razer Blade laptop owner whether it's worth it and you'll probably get a resounding yes - they're definitely a brand with a loyal, albeit niche following. That said, for the average gamer who just wants a machine that has a good performance to price ratio, they're definitely a harder sell when it comes to value.

Let's face it, you're definitely paying extra for style points here as opposed to outright performance. That alone will put some off, however, for others it's more than worth it considering how gaudy most gaming laptops are. Subsequently, you'll probably have to weigh up how much that premium experience means to you when you're choosing a product.

Razer laptops are, by all accounts, stunning machines with chassis' that rival even the plushest ultrabooks from Apple and Dell. Other gaming brands, while catching up, definitely struggle to match them, and it's a marvel that Razer can pack so much power into cases so thin. So, if you want something that looks great, runs well, and comes in a fairly light footprint, Razer laptops may just be worth that extra premium for you.

Is now a good time to buy a Razer Blade laptop?

Right now's a pretty good time to be checking out Razer Blade prices we'd say. Alongside a slew of great new releases for 2021, older Razer Blade machines should now be falling in price as retailers look to clear out that old stock. Subsequently, you've got quite a lot of choice right now when it comes to Razer Blade deals, although admittedly you could be waiting for a while for a big discount on a 2021 model.

Other peak times to be checking out Razer prices are over the big sales events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Both these events come much later in the year, but as a rule of thumb, tend to be the time when online retailers offer up the lowest prices on electronics in general.

Other gaming laptops

Want to see what other discounted gaming laptops are available this week? We'll round up a few alternatives just down below, but we really recommend also checking out our bespoke cheap gaming laptop deals page for more. On this page, you'll find a highly curated list of laptops that are specifically selected for their gaming performance and value - something that we all know isn't a strong suit for Razer Blade deals generally speaking.