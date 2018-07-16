The best Huawei P20 Lite deals in July 2018

The Huawei P20 Lite has at long last been revealed alongside its P20 and P20 Pro brethren. It was worth the wait. This beauty packs in a dual camera with an affordable price tag, too - you can already get Huawei P20 Lite deals for less than £20 per month.

Yes, the P20 Lite won't compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Apple iPhone X, but then it won't give your wallet such a beating either. And the handset still sports dual 16MP Leica rear cameras and 16MP selfie snapper, a 5.84-inch FullView FHD+ display, 64GB storage, a 3,000 mAh battery, an octa-core Kirin 659 CPU and 4GB of RAM. That's a decent spec sheet when held up next to the price list.

Check out our interactive comparison chart to find your perfect Huawei P20 Lite deal - ranging from big data needs to the lowest price. If you want the handset on it's own, without committing to a contract, we've got the best price and where to find it as well.

Unlocked Huawei P20 Lite SIM-free deals

The Huawei Pro 20 Lite is priced at £329 for a SIM-free handset. One way to save a money is to buy the phone outright and use a separate SIM, from our best SIM only deals. They start from under five pounds per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.

Take a look at our unlocked P20 Lite comparison table below to see some of the stockists that are selling the new Huawei P20 Lite smartphone.

Huawei P20 Lite hands on review in brief

Dual camera and top screen for less

Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | Weight: 145g | Rear camera: 16MP | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Dual Leica camera

High res 5.8-inch display

16MP selfie snapper

Not too powerful

Battery could be bigger

The Huawei P20 Lite is a really, really impressive smartphone for the price. Not only does it offer that cutting edge 16MP dual Leica rear camera setup but has a 16MP selfie snapper in the front too with portrait lighting effect and facial recognition unlock.

There is even a screen that offers the same edge-to-edge design that the iPhone X uses, complete with top-notch and all. That display, at 5.84-inches is a 2280 x 1080 resolution for decent quality. Then running it all is 4GB of RAM, an octa-core Kirin 659 CPU and 64GB storage. Plus you get USB-C, microSD expansion and Android 8.0 Oreo.