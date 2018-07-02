The cheapest Google Pixel 2 unlocked SIM-free prices in July 2018

Google Pixel 2 Fact File Release date: October 19 2017

Launch price: $649 / £629 / AU$1,079 / Rs 61,000

Platform: Android 8 Oreo

Storage: 64GB / 128GB

Cameras: 12.2MP / 8MP

Screen: 1080x1920

Battery: 2700mAh

Colours: Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White

TechRadar rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Google's latest flagship handset, the Google Pixel 2, is now out, and it's another great phone from the search giant. But if you don't want to be locked down to a lengthy (and expensive) 24-month contract, you can buy the Google Pixel 2 unlocked and SIM free.

It's a lot to pay upfront, but could save you money in the long run. The SIM only deals market is particularly competitive at the moment, which is great news for consumers as it allows you to get bags of data and minutes for impressively low prices as companies vie for your money.

However, when shopping around for Pixel 2 SIM-free deals, you'll be faced with a wide choice - and prices can also fluctuate each day, so keeping an eye on deals and comparing their prices with a little bit of research could net you big savings - that's where our comparison chart comes in.

TechRadar is here to help make this as easy as possible, searching the web every hour to locate the cheapest and best value unlocked Google Pixel 2 prices currently available.

Today's cheapest Google Pixel 2 unlocked / SIM free prices: