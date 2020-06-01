The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals in June 2020

Editor's Pick Galaxy S8 Plus Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (Blue) Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: Vodafone

It wasn't that long ago that the Galaxy S8 Plus was the big dog in the Samsung yard. It was the go to Android phablet for any looking for a bigger phone for a good six months or so after its release in 2017. With the S9 Plus, Note 10, S10 Plus and now Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals all now available, the S8 Plus has been slowly replaced. But Galaxy S8 Plus deals are still well worth a look - possibly now more than ever.

A year might have passed since its release, but the S8+ remains one of our absolute favourites, especially as the Galaxy S9 Plus doesn't offer much in the way of massive improvements. The S8 Plus is a way more affordable alternative to its successor, as well as to the Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS Max.

If that's got you sold, then you'll want to hear a little about pricing. We have the full rundown of the best Galaxy S8 Plus deals right here in our comparison chart, with the cheapest prices from the major networks - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three - really keeping up impressed.

The prices on the Galaxy S8+ are lower than ever, but if they still look a little rich for your blood, then you can buy the smaller Galaxy S8 for less or head over to our best mobile phone deals page for something completely different. If it's the Plus-sized screen that you need though, then we'll find you the best S8 Plus deal here.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus review

An affordable and competitive handset

Screen size: 6.2-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 173g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3500mAh

Huge screen

Market leading camera

Powerful performance

Annoying fingerprint scanner

If you want a huge Android phone with market leading specifications, an incredible display and a superb camera, then the Galaxy S8 Plus is a must for your shortlist. The price will be a bit cheaper than some of the newer flagships but it still holds a lot of the same features

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus review