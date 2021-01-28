The best cheap Alienware gaming laptop deals and prices for January 2021

Our roundup of this week's best Alienware gaming laptop deals might just be what you need to save some serious cash on these equally serious performance machines.

With the current Alienware gaming laptop lineup you've essentially got the choice between three models - the Alienware m15, Alienware m17, and the insanely powerful Alienware Area-51m. We're covering all three right here on this page so if you don't know which to go for, we'll help you out.

These models are also in the process of getting a new revision for 2021, so there's a choice to be made right now - opt for that latest model, or potentially save big on an older laptop. Again, we're covering all the bases here with all possibilities, although it's worth noting the new Alienware m15 and m17 R4 models haven't been released yet outside of the US, so if you're joining us from the UK or Australia, you may be waiting a few weeks for those to drop.

Overall, these aren't cheap gaming laptop deals by any stretch of the imagination as you would expect, but our roundup of today's best Alienware laptop prices might just potentially save you some big bucks. We regularly see discounts of up to $1,000 on some of the high-end machines depending on the time of the year, so it's definitely worth scoping out the lay of the land before you commit.

Alienware laptop deals and prices: 2021 models

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware m15 R4 The model that will suit most users the best Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10870H - i9-10980HK Graphics: RTX 3070 - RTX 3080 RAM: 16GB - 32GB Screen: 300Hz HD - 60Hz OLED 4K Storage: 256GB - 4TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Dell Reasons to buy + RTX 3000 graphics card + Great thermal performance for a 15-inch laptop + Excellent screen options Reasons to avoid - 2021 edition features iterative improvements only

The Alienware m15 is going to be the most 'sensible' option for most people, being a fairly slick balance of both portability and the top-shelf components we've come to expect from Alienware. Being 15.6-inches, it's perhaps the most traditional gaming laptop from Alienware... well, if you can call its designs traditional at all.

2021 has brought a brand new revision for this particular model - the 'R4', which, as you would expect, mostly revolves around the inclusion of the new RTX 3000 series of graphics cards - the latest GPUs from Nvidia.

Prices currently start at $2,106.99 for the baseline model featuring an RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 300Hz HD screen, and Intel Core i7-10850H, but can reach all the way to $2,988.99 for an RTX 3080 machine rocking 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 60Hz OLED 4K display. If you choose, you can also pack in an i9-10980HK for an upcharge of around $390, which will quite frankly give you incredible performance but might be slightly overkill for gaming applications.

If you're in the UK or Australia, unfortunately we can't give you specific prices because this model hasn't been released in your neck of the woods yet. Because this model is new, we're also not expecting huge price cuts off the bat just yet, for a few months at least.

It's worth noting that aside from the new GPUs in these machines, the new R4 model is mostly just an iterative improvement over last year's R3 version. The basic chassis, screen options, and 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors are mostly retained, for example, so unless you're really gunning for that latest GPU, you could potentially save a buck or two on the now superseded R3 model.

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware m17 R4 A slick machine with a larger screen Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10870H - i9-10980HK Graphics: RTX 3070 - RTX 3080 RAM: 16GB - 32GB Screen: 144Hz FHD - 60Hz 4K Storage: 256GB - 4TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Dell Reasons to buy + Still really thin, despite its size + RTX 3000 cards Reasons to avoid - No 4K OLED option

Another model that's seen a new RTX 3000 series revision for 2021 is the Alienware m17, which, as the name would suggest, is the current go-to if you're looking for something with a bigger screen, but don't quite want to go for the absolute beast that is the Area-51M (more on that later).

Prices currently start at $2,106.99 for the baseline model with an RTX 3070, Intel Core i7-10850H, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 144Hz screen. You can also upgrade to an RTX 3080, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 360Hz display for a cool price of $2,969.39 with an optional upcharge of $396 for an i9-10980HK processor.

Again, we're currently waiting for this model to be released in the UK and Australia as of writing, so we'll be updating with specific region pricing as soon as it's released in those territories. Safe to say it won't be cheap, however, and we don't expect there to be huge price cuts for some time just yet.

The now older 2020 m17 R3, however, can now be picked up for a much lower barrier of entry thanks to most retailers looking to make way for this shiny new revision. If you'd like to contrast that entry to this model, we've included it just down below.

Read more about this model in our Alienware m17 R4 review

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware Area-51M R2 A seriously niche desktop replacement Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10700 - i9-10900K Graphics: RTX 2060 - RTX 2080 Super RAM: 16GB - 32GB Screen: 144Hz HD - 360Hz HD Storage: 256GB - 4TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £2,793.66 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Desktop-grade performance + CPU and GPU both upgradable Reasons to avoid - Ports quite limited - Heavy, and has two AC adaptors - No RTX 3000 cards yet

The Alienware Area-51M R2 stands as, quite possibly, the most powerful gaming laptop money can buy right now. Instead of the usual laptop-grade components featured on even the plushest of machines, Alienware opted to pack in actual desktop components into this rather chunky machine. Subsequently, this machine is so powerful it actually requires two separate AC adaptors to run at full performance.

The biggest boon, and perhaps most unique aspect of the Alienware Area-51M is that its CPU and GPU are both fully upgradable, unlike most laptops. Being able to actually plug in a new CPU normally reserved for a desktop is a very, very cool feature, although the GPUs supported in this machine are unique in form factor, so you'll have to buy those directly from Dell further down the line if you're planning on upgrading.

So, this is a direct desktop-esque replacement for those who want a machine that's capable of it all. Current prices start at around $2,000 / £2,000 for the baseline RTX 2060, Intel Core i7-10700, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. As you'd expect, you can upgrade those components to an Intel Core i9 and RTX 2080, although we're still waiting for the RTX 3000 series of cards to land for this particular machine.

We've already seen price cuts of around $500 to $600 for this machine, but, because of the huge array of customization that's available for this model, pricing tends to fluctuate pretty wildly depending on the components. We'd also probably advocate holding out until the latest GPUs drop for this machine, as it's likely that will herald even bigger discounts on the RTX 2000 models soon.

Alienware laptop deals and prices: 2020 models

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware m15 R3 Potentially a bargain Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H - i9-10980HK Graphics: AMD RX 5500M, GTX 1660Ti - RTX 2070 Super RAM: 16GB - 32GB Screen: 144Hz HD - 60Hz OLED 4K Storage: 256GB - 4TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS £2,399 View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Has the same design as 2021 version + RTX 2000 cards still fast for 1080p + 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors Reasons to avoid - Only worth getting if you spot a big price cut

For many shoppers, the older Alienware m15 R3 is going to be the value choice right now, especially since it's going to be a while until we see hefty price cuts on the brand new 2021 R4 model.

It's not uncommon to see discounts of up to $600 on these machines, and currently you can pick them up for about $1,400 in the US - much, much cheaper than the R4 model. If you're in the UK or Australia, the new R4 models haven't landed just yet, so it may be worth waiting to see how things pan out as we'll likely see big discounts at both Dell and other retailers as they look to clear stock in 2021.

It's worth noting that the R3 on its baseline variant comes with either an AMD RX5500M or GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. These GPUs are much, much weaker than the RTX 3070 found on the baseline 2021 R4 model, so if you're wondering why the pricing disparity can be so large, these components are the culprits. You can, and most likely will, instead opt for the RTX 2060, RTX 2070, or RTX 2070 Super GPUs offered on the more upmarket configurations.

Currently, the best-value model is most likely going to be the RTX 2060-equipped version, which can generally be picked up for around $400 / £300 cheaper than the R4. This setup will save you some bucks, bag you a premium laptop, and give you plenty of frames for 1080p with ray-tracing support.

Read more about this model in our Alienware m15 R3 review

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware m17 R3 Another good option for bargain hunters Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H - i9-10980HK Graphics: AMD RX 5500M, GTX 1660Ti - RTX 2080 Super RAM: 16GB - 32GB Screen: 144Hz HD - 60Hz 4K Storage: 256GB SSD - 4TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS £2,099 View at Currys PC World Reasons to buy + 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors + A huge array of configurations Reasons to avoid - No OLED screen option - Becoming discontinued

Like its smaller 15-inch sibling, 2020's Alienware m17 R3 is a worthy consideration if you're looking to save some cash on a premium gaming laptop. Again, you're forgoing those fancy new RTX 3000 series cards here, but in general you'll be looking at a laptop that's around $600 / £400 cheaper than the newest entries.

Specs are almost identical to the m15 R3 with your baseline GPU's being a choice of either the GTX 1660Ti or AMD RX 5500M and all models coming with an i7-10750H processor. You'll also get the choice between an RTX 2060, RTX 2070, and an RTX 2070 Super on the more premium choices, although again we think the RTX 2060 variant looks to be the best bang for the buck right now.

Read more about this model in our Alienware m17 R3 review

Buying advice

(Image credit: Alienware)

Are Alienware laptops good?

Alienware laptops are easily some of the 'best' gaming laptops money can buy right now. Are they expensive? Yes, they are incredibly pricey, even with such high-end components, but their design is incredibly unique, and overall they're fantastically well-engineered machines.

A few years ago, Alienware was fairly notorious for having heat management issues on its laptops, although with the latest series of chassis, those complaints are generally moot now. The latest Alienware laptops are capable of pushing out incredible frame rates without throttling out and you'll be well served by any one of these machines... if you have the bank account to support such a purchase, that is.

Should I buy directly from Dell?

Dell, on average, do have the lowest prices for Alienware gaming laptops as well as unique options for customization that allow you to really tailor a specific machine to your needs. That alone is a great reason to always make the Dell site your first port of call when looking for Alienware gaming laptop deals.

That said, other retailers also stock Alienware laptops and do run their own discounts and sales throughout the year. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all stock Alienware laptops in the US though note - it can sometimes take a while for them to receive the latest models and they most often discount old stock as opposed to the shiniest new stuff. In the UK, it's the same story with Amazon, Currys, and Very, although we think John Lewis, in particular, stands out as a particularly good choice thanks to its extended warranty options - always a worthwhile thing to have on such expensive machines.

When's the best time to buy?

Dell runs some of the best seasonal sales in the business, so expect there to be particularly low prices around those big events in particular. We're talking about Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Labor Day, and even around Amazon Prime Day too.

Price cuts around those events tend to range upwards of $1,000 / £800 on some of the top-end models, depending on their age, so it can be worth taking a quick look at the calendar for any holiday events coming up.

What other gaming laptops are there?

Alienware's most notable rival in the premium gaming laptop deals market is Razer currently, which has similarly priced machines with high-end components and build quality. Aesthetics between the machines are vastly different, with Alienware going for a more space-age feel, while Razer tends to go for a more subdued approach. Both companies are fantastic, however, and If you're interested in seeing how Razer matches up to the models featured here, we recommend heading over to our dedicated best Razer Blade deals page.

If you're (understandably) looking for something a little cheaper, we've also got a fantastic cheap gaming laptop deals page with our current picks for the best bang for the buck machines on the market. You'll find plenty of machines under $1,000 there, and we'd also recommend checking out this week's best Asus Zephyrus G14 prices too, which is another one of our favorite gaming laptops right now.