The best Alienware Aurora prices, sales and deals in July 2020

Alienware Aurora prices and sales can significantly differ depending on what specs you chose, what region you're in, and whether you're lucky enough to catch a Dell sale. This article is here to help you find where the best Alienware Aurora prices and sales are and give you the full low down on what machines are currently available from Dell's premium gaming desktop range.

There are three models in the lineup - The brand new Aurora R11, the slightly older Aurora R8, and the wild-card Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, which features some powerful alternative AMD components. Generally speaking, prices start at around the $900 / £800 / AU$ 1200 range for a base model that's currently featuring your choice of a mid-range Intel or AMD CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive and a GTX 1650 or AMD equivalent graphics card. Depending on your location, you might also be lucky enough to pick up a cheap discontinued Aurora R9, although stocks are clearing fast right now as they make space for the brand new R11's.

There are some great options for picking up a cheap Alienware Aurora as you can customize and buy directly from Dell themselves or take advantage of the many retailers that stock Alienware machines and often run sales and discounts. We've included both in this article and a full rundown of the current available models below.

The best Alienware Aurora prices

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware Aurora R11

The current Alienware flagship

CPU: Intel Core i5 10400F - i9 10900K | GPU: Geforce GTX 1650 - RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: 8GB - 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD - 2TB NVMe SSD

10th Gen Intel Core processors

Striking new case design

Easily upgradable

Many options to customize

Not available in the UK yet

The Alienware Aurora R11 is the current flagship from Alienware, fresh off the presses with a brand new design and packing 10th Gen Intel Core processors. It's a fantastic option no matter your budget as there's choices for specs ranging all the way from basic i5 / GTX 1650 machines all the way to i9 / RTX 2080Ti monsters.

The Aurora R11 features the newest desktop chassis design from Alienware, which they've dubbed 'Legend'. It currently comes in two colors, a silver called 'Lunar Light' and a dark grey called 'Dark Side of the Moon' - which both feature fully customizable RGB lighting. Like the older cases, this new design is fully modular and features a tool-less design that makes tinkering super easy.

In the UK? The R11 hasn't been released in the UK yet but you can still pick up the excellent Alienware Aurora R9, which features the same chassis but with slightly older 9th Gen Intel Core processors. Included below are the best prices in your region currently.

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware Aurora R8

Classic Alienware design

CPU: Intel Core i5 9400 – i7 9700K | GPU: GTX 1650 - RTX 2080 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 1TB HD - 1TB NVMe SSD

Tool-less case design

More understated aesthetic

Slightly older case

9th Gen Intel Core CPUs

The Alienware Aurora R8 is the oldest Alienware gaming desktop you can buy right now, but it's still a worthy option if you're looking for a cheap pre-built gaming machine. It's slightly older case design might be more appealing to some as it features a more understated aesthetic as opposed to the flashier R10 and R11 Auroras. That said, it's still fully modular and features the handy tool-less design, which means you won't have to get out the screwdrivers to get under the hood and upgrade.

Specs start out relatively modestly with 9th Generation Intel Core i5 9400 processors, GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB HDDs but range all the way up to Core i9 9900K's, RTX 2080 TI's, 64GB's of RAM and 1TB SSDs. There are also options for liquid cooling, but if you want dual GPU's you won't find them here - as is standard for all the Alienware Aurora's.

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

A strong contender from team red

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500 - Ryzen 9 3950X | GPU: Radeon RX 5600 - Geforce RTX 2080Ti | RAM: 8GB - 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD - 2TB NVMe SSD

Great power for the price

Easily upgradable

Exclusively AMD CPU chipsets

This Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 features a base spec of exclusively AMD components, which gives it a fantastic power to price ratio. However, the entry price is slightly higher than the R8 and R11 at roughly $1000.



Most AMD Ryzen CPUs are available on this model, ranging from a humble Ryzen 5 3500 to a monstrous Ryzen 9 3950X, which gives you plenty of options, despite not having any of the usual suspects from team green. There's also a lot of flexibility in regards to GPUs as you're not locked into AMD here, and you can get everything from a Radeon RX 5600 to an RTX 2080 Ti.

Today's best Alienware Aurora R10 deals Alienware Aurora Ryzen... Dell $929.99 View Deal New Alienware Aurora R10... Amazon Prime $2,995.64 View Deal

Buying advice

Are Alienware PCs worth it?

Alienware PCs are worth it if you've got a little cash to splash and want a slick, ready to go gaming machine that you customize before you can buy. Whether you need a powerful machine or not is really a subjective thing depending on what games you're planning to run, but even Alienware still has plenty of options for all budgets.

If you're looking to just play the odd game of Minecraft or Fortnite then you can generally get away with the basic Core i5, GTX 1650 and 8GB of RAM build, which comes out at around $900 and will be able to handle quite a few games at medium to high settings at 1080p.

If you want to future proof your machine or get blazingly fast performance at 1080p, then you should probably be looking to spend around $1200, which will bag you a brand new Core i5 10600K, a GTX 1660 SUPER, and 16GB of RAM.

For 4K gaming or VR, we'd upgrade again and go for an RTX 2070 graphics card, which would put you at around $1500 - enthusiast-level pricing. Big bucks for sure, but you're getting a machine that will demolish most modern games and be ready to take on the fast encroaching next-gen.

Is Alienware actually good?

Performance-wise, the Alienware Auroras are fantastic gaming desktops that offer the very latest components from AMD and Intel. Subsequently, you'll be getting decent performance from any of these desktops in accordance to their respective budget ranges. While in previous years, It's definitely true that Alienware wasn't as good value as other options, recently they've definitely started to catch up with the competition in regards to value.

Is it cheaper to build or buy PC?

While once upon a time, it was more cost-effective to simply buy each component separately and assemble your gaming PC by yourself, nowadays, that value gap has significantly narrowed. In fact, it's often cheaper to buy a pre-made gaming desktop right now, depending on what you're after.

With these Alienware Aurora gaming desktops, you're getting an extremely well thought out and well put together machine with plenty of room to upgrade in the future. If you're not entirely confident about whether you can put together a neat and tidy machine yourself, then you can't go wrong with these Alienware Auroras, which will have top-notch cable management and cooling.

If you'd like something a little more mobile, our best cheap gaming laptop deals page is the best resource on the web when it comes to finding a great laptop. We're also always on the hunt for the best Xbox One deals and PS4 Pro deals, so if you're not a PC gamer, we've still got you covered.