Cyber Monday iPad deals 2019: the best savings on Apple's tablet range

This year's Cyber Monday deals are landing now and we're already seeing some incredible prices on gadgets like the iPad.

There have been plenty of great deals over the Black Friday weekend, with models across the iPad range seeing fantastic discounts across retailers. These haven't stuck around either, the 2019 iPad 10.2-inch has been flying off the shelves this weekend so if that's your tablet of choice you might want to grab a good deal as soon as you can.

We’re also seeing loads of Cyber Monday deals around the iPad Pro - both old and new, the 10.5-inch model and the newer 11- and 12.9-inch models - as retailers compete to offer the best price on Apple’s most popular products.

The best iPad deals at a glance

The iPad Mini has been getting some discounts here and there - although not to the same levels as days gone by - and do remember that many new iPad sales come with a year’s free access to Apple TV Plus.

That’s Apple’s ploy to get as many people as possible to get embedded in its new TV streaming service, and you’ll benefit.

Today's top iPad deals

US iPad deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 128GB: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Want more storage than the deal above? You can get the 128GB version of the tablet for less now as well with a $100 discount available at Best Buy right now. You can also get this one in Space Grey, Silver or Gold.View Deal

UK iPad deals

(Image credit: TechRadar)

iPad 2019

Apple's flagship 2019 iPad received a number of updates fom the previous 9.7-inch model when it emerged earlier this year. One big change: you can now use the full sized Smart Keyboard and connect external storage solutions with Apple's central line of iPads.

At 10.2-inch, the display matches that of the Air model, but with a few specs under the hood that don't live up to its sibling. Still, the A12 Bionic chip remains, and if you're looking to save as much cash as you can on a 2019 model this Cyber Monday, these iPad deals are for you.

Cyber Monday iPad 2019 deals (USA)

Cyber Monday iPad 2019 deals (UK)

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 128GB | £449 £399 at Amazon

For a 2019 iPad with more storage potential, the highest you can go is this 128GB model. With far more storage than its tiny 32GB sibling, this version is more suited to heavy-duty apps and multi-tasking. You'll also be able to download and store more high-quality entertainment and documents. WiFi and Cellular version available for £541.

View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 128GB | £409 at John Lewis

John Lewis' price on the same 128GB model comes in at just £409 this Cyber Monday, but they do offer that two-year guarantee included. So if you're at all concerned about the future safety of your new tablet, the extra £20 will offer priceless peace of mind.

View Deal

iPad 2018

Last year's 9.7-inch iPad model may still see significant discounts over its newer counterparts, but unless you're on a real bargain hunt, you may be better off spending just that little bit extra to pick up a brand new model this year.

Cyber Monday iPad deals will be volatile for this 9.7-inch tablet, especially seeing as it's been technically discontinued. If you manage to find a deal it will likely be for a renewed or refurbished model, but there's nothing wrong with picking up a super cheap iPad like this, especially at a price that makes it perfect for kids.

Cyber Monday iPad 2018 deals (USA)

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 128GB - Gold | $439.99 $341.99 at Newegg

This WiFi only version of the 2018 iPad comes in at just $341 at Newegg this Cyber Monday. You're getting all the goodness of last year's iPad, including the low price tag, just without the need for a costly data contract.

View Deal

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi + Cellular 128GB | $599 $429 at Walmart

If you're looking to store more apps or entertainment on your iPad and keep that cellular option going then this 128GB model from Walmart comes in with a $130 saving.View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad 2018 deals (UK)

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 32GB | £319 £289 at Currys

This is the cheapest you can grab an iPad of a generation worth picking up this Cyber Monday. At just £289 you're getting a cheap and cheerful 32GB of storage and a year of Apple TV+ thrown in.

View Deal

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 128GB | £409 £349 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap iPad to watch all your favourite shows, listen to music, take notes, and draw with for less than £350, today is your lucky day. Grab this larger model if you're an App Store fiend, as you can easily store a large number of apps and Apple Arcade experiences with that extra room in the back. If this goes out of stock, then it's available for £359 at ebuyer.

View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad Pro deals (USA)

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is already storming ahead in discounts this Cyber Monday. While the 2018 model is offering major discounts across the board, you'll also be able to find the earlier 2017 instalment at fantastic prices this Cyber Monday.

The 2018 model was released as Apple's answer to portable laptop computing with intuitive multitasking and touch features.

Choose between two sizes of edge-to-edge Liquid Retina displays (which have smooth motion processing and high resolution), complete with FaceID. The 11-inch will save you some cash and bag space, but the 12.9-inch model really is the prime pick up for creatives and power users looking to work with their iPad Pro.

An A12X bionic chipset means the Pro packs a punch under its sleek exterior as well, with the most powerful iPad yet living up to its name.

If you're looking for Cyber Monday iPad deals and you fancy the Pro, you'll need to decide which screen size you're after as well as how much storage you need.

Both models come in 64GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB configurations, with starting prices to reflect each step up.

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) WiFi 256GB | $799 $629 at Walmart

This is an older release from Apple but it still sports impressive specs that can support multi-tasking between fairly high powered apps and hold a wealth of downloads. This 256GB version is a happy medium of storage and price tag that will satisfy a range of everyday and professional needs.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 64GB | $799 $749 at Walmart

The smallest iPad Pro available is also carrying an even smaller price tag at Amazon this week. With a saving of $150, this 64GB iPad Pro is perfectly suited to running a range of apps and storing a few movies and shows on top. You won't want to be using this for any heavy-duty media work but note-taking and light art will be lightning fast.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB | $949 $849 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to serve your needs, this 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro is just $849 today. Amazon is the last retailer to have their Cyber Monday price live, so your options are slimming down if you still want to grab a cheap iPad Pro this weekend. WiFi and Cellular version available for $949.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 64GB | $999 $899 at Amazon

The smallest version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down $100 at Amazon, bringing the price point just a hair of $900 this Cyber Monday. At that kind of cash, you might want to consider spending that extra $100 on a step up in storage though.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 512GB | $1,349 $1,199 at Amazon

If you want to step things up a notch, this 512GB version will offer plenty of storage for a number of high performing apps, and the cheapest we've found this Cyber Monday is the $1,199 price tag at Amazon.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 1TB | $1,549 $1,499 at Amazon

This massive 1TB option comes in at just $50 off at Amazon this Cyber Monday. The sky's the limit for this model, however, as that storage capacity can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.





View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad Pro deals (UK)

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 64GB | £769 £699 at Currys

This is the smallest iPad Pro of its generation - but also the cheapest. The iPad Pro 11-inch is part of the 2018 range and offers the A12X bionic chip and the bezel-less display design that has made the Pro range so immediately recognisable. This is certainly a lighter model, and with 64GB of storage you will be able to store a few larger apps and downloads but if you're looking for more power, you might want to fiddle with those specifications.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB | £919 £849 at Currys

If you're looking for more storage space, you might want to consider this iPad Cyber Monday deal from Currys. You'll be able to store a good few high-performance apps as well as a fair number of HD downloads with 256GB.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 512GB | £1,119 £1,049 at Amazon

You can already save on this 512GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon. If you're looking for a tiny footprint with big storage, this is the iPad for you. Go even bigger with a 1TB storage capacity for £1,319 - a £200 saving!

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 1TB WiFi + Cellular | £1,669 £1,469 at Amazon

Sure, that price is high, but for the best tablet ever, what do you expect? With £200 knocked off, it's decently discounted though, and that's more than enough cash to buy yourself an Apple Pencil, smart keyboard, and have some spare change left over.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 64GB | £969 £899 at Amazon

Amazon have cut £60 off the price of the physically largest iPad Pro on the market right now. A massive Liquid Retina display serves as a delightful computing experience, with iPad OS 13 introducing new multi-tasking features that feel tailor-made for the 12.9-inch screen.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 256GB | £1,119 £1,049 at Amazon

Thanks to the iCloud not everyone needs a whopping 1TB storage; this iPad Pro 12.9 has 256GB, which is more than enough for most people. With £70 off it's almost cheaper than some of the latest iPhone 11 devices at that price.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 512GB | £1,319 £1,269 at Amazon

This £50 saving on one of Apple's most powerful iPads isn't a fantastic deal this Cyber Monday, but it's the cheapest you'll find the model for right now. Pushing the 512GB model under £1,300 is a nice milestone, but stick around for more savings this weekend.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 1TB | £1,719 £1,519 at John Lewis

Save £320 on the biggest iPad ever released. This massive 1TB version of the 12.9-inch iPad is literally ready for anything. It will be able to handle a massive number of high-performance apps, high definition downloads, and multitasking between them all with amazing processing speeds. You're also getting a two-year guarantee with John Lewis.

View Deal

iPad Air

The 2019 iPad Air is a toned-down version of the Pro without the widescreen treatment and with a less impressive A12 chip, but the price tag to reflect its more chilled out specs.

You certainly won't get as much power out of this 2019 release as you will the 2018 Pro, but the Air is designed for users with less of a need for high performance all the time.

The iPad Air is the affordable everyday answer to the performance of the Pro, perfectly suited for people after a bit more juice in their everyday multi-tasking activities but without the need for, and budget for, a creative powerhouse.

Cyber Monday iPad Air deals (USA)

iPad Air (2019) WiFi 64GB | 1 year Apple TV+ | $499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is throwing in a year of Apple TV+ with this 64GB iPad Air. At $49.99 by itself, the inclusion of Apple's new streaming service makes this a great Cyber Monday iPad deal as you're essentially getting the new iPad Air for just $450. If you're not fussed about streaming, we'd recommend the deal above though. This deal is also available on the 256GB version but it still works out $1 cheaper to buy the two separately looking at Amazon's current offers. WiFi and Cellular version available for $629.99.View Deal

iPad Air (2019) WiFi 256GB | $649 $614 at B&H

If you're after more storage space, this iPad Air offers 256GB to play with. That's a perfect size for storing all the apps you'll need if you're using your iPad Air for day to day tasks as well as a range of documents, entertainment downloads, and games.

View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad Air deals (UK)

iPad Air (2019) WiFi 256GB | £629 £588 at Amazon

Amazon have just unleashed their iPad Cyber Monday sale on this larger iPad Air model. Quadruple your storage size over the 64GB model for just £140 more. If you're planning to use your new iPad for more heavy duty work on the go, you might want to consider this roomy 256GB version.

View Deal

iPad Mini

The iPad Mini has gotten a rough deal in the life cycle of its product line. As both iPhone and iPads get bigger, a shrunk down version of Apple's tablet was always going to get caught in the crossfire.

Nevertheless, the iPad Mini has its audience, and the boosted 2019 release certainly quells some performance fears from naysayers. It may be small, but the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine still remain, keeping this tiny note taking dream nifty and smooth.

Now compatible with Apple Pencil, the Mini is the most portable iPad ever released and works its compact size to its advantage with a 10 hour battery life.

Cyber Monday iPad Mini deals (USA)

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB | $399.99 $384 at Amazon

This 64GB iPad Mini is just $15 off at Amazon at the moment. Admittedly, we may still see savings rise above this level on this particular deal but if you're looking for the cheapest way to get a 2019 iPad right now, this is your best bet.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB | $549 $519 at Amazon

This 256GB version of the latest iPad Mini is $30 off at Amazon this week. That's a fair saving on a 2019 Apple iPad, but we're unsure if Monday's sales will improve on that price tag. That said, there's no point ignoring a good deal when it pops up, and this is certainly the cheapest you can pick this model up for at the moment.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB | 1 year Apple TV+ | $549.99 at Best Buy

You can look at this deal two ways. You're either getting the new iPad Mini with loads of storage for the low price of $500 if you were already planning on buying Apple TV+, or you're getting a year of streaming content for $20 cheaper than you would if you went with the Amazon deal above. Whichever way you do look at it, this is a great new Cyber Monday iPad deal from Best Buy. WiFi and Cellular version available for $679.99.

View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad Mini deals (UK)

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB | £399 £379 at Currys

This £20 saving on an iPad Mini may not be the most exciting discount on this list, but it's the first Cyber Monday iPad Mini deal the UK has seen so far. Stay updated for more sales, but for now, this is the cheapest you'll get the 64GB model.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB | £549 £481 at ebuyer

Save £68 on the latest iPad Mini 256GB at ebuyer this week. A step up from the previous 64GB model, you'll be able to store all the apps you might need on a day to day basis as well as loads of films, documents, and music on this light and portable Apple tablet. Linked here is the silver model, but you'll find a steep step up in price on the Space Grey and Gold models for £519 and £559 respectively.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) Wifi + Cellular 256GB | £669 £569 at Very

If you want to take your iPad Mini out and about, and still want a reliable internet connection, you'll want to check out this £100 saving with Very this week. The 256GB model is available for just £569 in the run-up to Cyber Monday, though you will need to factor in contract costs on top. View Deal

Which Cyber Monday iPad deal should I buy?

2019 saw three new models enter the marketplace, though left the Pro back in 2018. The 2019 iPad Air, Mini, and flagship iPad model will all see their first Cyber Monday this year, which means they'll see some discounts, but potentially not as much as the higher end 2018 iPad Pro.

We've seen strong indicators from the likes of Amazon Prime Day and various ad hoc retailer sales throughout the year that iPad Pro models are losing their shelf value stability in their second year of life, so Cyber Monday is likely to be an excellent time for those looking to pick up a high-end tablet.

Whatever model you're looking for, Cyber Monday is always a good time to be on the hunt for an iPad. With prices already seeming particularly volatile in the lead up to the big shopping weekend, we're confident there are big savings to be had this month.

Stay tuned for all the best Cyber Monday iPad deals. We'll be scouring all your favorite retailers for the best discounts across the November shopping weekend, so be sure to save this page to be the first to know of top sales.