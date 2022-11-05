Cyber Monday iPad deals 2022: our expert predictions

Cyber Monday can be a good time to buy an iPad, and it's reasonable to assume we might see some good Cyber Monday iPad deals this year - even though last year's discounts were fairly underwhelming. After all, Apple launched four new tablets in 2022, which means there's a strong chance retailers will slash the prices of older models when they release their Cyber Monday deals at the end of November.

In fact, there are already some decent deals on last year's iPads. We've seen Amazon cut the price of the iPad 10.2 (64 GB 2021) from $329 to $299 - just $30 more than it's lowest-ever price; while in the UK there's up to £120 off 256GB cellular version.

Could you find better iPad deals on Black Friday? Maybe, but not from Apple itself. Apple famously doesn't offer the biggest discounts - these come via retailers - and that's true on Cyber Monday too.

The key to finding the best iPad deals is knowing where to look and what to expect, which is where we come in. You'll find our expert predictions for what, where and when to find the best Cyber Monday iPad deals here - and we'll be rounding up the best early offers as soon as they drop too.

Should you wait for Cyber Monday to buy an iPad?

It seems logical to hope for discounts on some of the older iPads, given that Apple recently launched three new tablets, including the iPad Air (2022) earlier this year.

However, since the M2-powered iPad Pro and the tenth-generation standard iPad hit shelves on October 18, prices of the ninth-gen iPad actually went up in some countries. So could this be a sign that Apple is getting ready to generously discount iPads on Cyber Monday? It’s unlikely.

Last year Apple’s Black Frida deals were paltry and underwhelming generally, as were Apple's Cyber Monday deals. And it wasn't just Apple itself that had poor iPad deals last November. Retailers, too, had limited iPad offers. The biggest discount in the US was a $200 saving on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (1TB), which went for $1,599 instead of $1,799. In the UK, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (512GB) was reduced from £1,299 to £1,149. Both these were part of Amazon’s Black Friday sales.

So, should you hold out for a Cyber Monday deal on an iPad? The answer is a firm no. The discounts available right now, especially in the UK, already beat the holiday deals of last year, and we expect to see some good deals in the US in the run-up.

While there’s always a chance we might see some tempting Cyber Monday iPad deals this year, sometimes it pays to bag a bargain while it's in stock. This was a lesson from last year when Walmart issued a stock warning because its iPad offer came close to selling out.

Cyber Monday iPad deals: our predictions

When will Cyber Monday iPad deals start for 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28 this year, but many Cyber Monday iPad deals start the weekend before - and lots of the offers are a continuation of the Black Friday discounts that launch a few days before.

Some big-name retailers have already started offering iPad deals. We're expecting prices to drop further towards the end of November, but the best offers will likely arrive during Cyber Week from November 21 and we don't expect to see many iPad prices dropping further on Cyber Monday itself, if last year is anything to go by.

What iPad deals do we expect on Cyber Monday?

We're predicting there will be deals on iPads this Cyber Monday, but they may not be too impressive. Sometimes you'll find the less popular colors and storage capacity models being sold for lower prices, regardless of whether it's a new model or not. This is often a good way to snag a bargain—if you're not bothered about the color of your iPad that is.

Where we expect the best value sales over Cyber Monday is on the 'newish' but not-the-latest devices, and on older tablets that were launched in 2020 or before. Retailers tend to use Cyber Monday as an opportunity to get rid of their remaining stock of discontinued slates. We could see some massive discounts, but it's likely they'll be in pretty limited numbers, and on tablets that might not be a great buy for 2022.

Where are the best places to find Cyber Monday iPad deals?

Here’s the million-dollar (or pound) question: where to look for iPad Cyber Monday deals. Unlike Black Friday, Cyber Monday is primarily online, so don’t go in-store expecting great tablet discounts; instead, we’d recommend checking big retailers in your region like Walmart and Best Buy in the US, or Argos in the UK.

Don't forget that some stores will price match against select retailers, so you don't necessarily have to buy from the discounting store.

It’s also worth pointing out that Cyber Monday is a much bigger deal in the US than in the UK, so naturally, if you’re in the States you’ve got a better chance of finding Black-Friday-beating discounts at the end of the sales period, whereas UK residents should focus on the big Friday itself.

Of course, whenever a great iPad deal hits the web over Cyber Monday, we’ll make sure to report it, so keep this page bookmarked and check back on the day for the best discounts.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday iPad deals?

Cyber Monday iPad deals aren’t always incredible, as most will knock about $50 / £50 off the lower-cost slates or $100 / £100 off the pricier ones—with a couple of exceptions.

Normally we say don't wait—especially since there are often good iPad deals on a weekly basis. However, as we draw closer to the event it becomes harder to justify that angle. If you want but don’t urgently need an iPad, then there’s no harm in waiting, and even a small discount is still money you can put towards apps, services, or accessories. In that way, it can pay to wait for Cyber Monday iPad deals.

The exception to this, of course, would be if you desperately need an iPad for college or university, or need a tablet for work or your creative hobbies. In this case, we'd say it's probably worth spending the $50 more to get that tablet in your hands quickly.

Last year's Cyber Monday iPad deals

One of the best ways to get a sense of how good this year's Cyber Monday iPad deals will be is to look back at last year's. Unfortunately, we didn't see many exciting iPad deals on Cyber Monday last year...

The biggest discounts were on iPad Pro models, with $100 off at Amazon and £150 off at a range of UK retailers. Other models saw modest discounts, with slight price cuts on accessories like the Apple Pencil 1, too.

It wasn't all about the slashed price tags: some deals included six months of Apple Music, or extra money off with a trade-in - and we certainly expect to see more of these this year.

