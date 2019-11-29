Black Friday iPad deals 2019: New iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro all reduced

Hello to you - let’s talk about the best iPad deals for Black Friday. There are quite a few out there, and where once we were worried about there being no deals this year, we’ve already seen loads land in the week before Thanksgiving.

The main winner - and one that we’re most happy about - is that the new iPad for 2019, the 10.2-inch model, has gone all the way down to $250 for a tablet that was only just released at $329.

We’re also seeing loads of Black Friday deals around the iPad Pro - both old and new, the 10.5-inch model and the newer 11- and 12.9-inch models - as retailers compete to offer the best price on Apple’s most popular products.

The best iPad deals at a glance

The iPad Mini has been getting some discounts here and there - although not to the same levels as days gone by - and do remember that many new iPad sales come with a year’s free access to Apple TV Plus - that’s Apple’s ploy to get as many people as possible to get embedded in its new TV streaming service, and you’ll benefit.

Amazon.com : The main place we've found so far for great iPad deals

The main place we've found so far for great iPad deals Walmart.com : Offering decent savings on the 10.2-inch version

Offering decent savings on the 10.2-inch version Best Buy.com : Bringing a range of strong deals, including on iPad Mini

Bringing a range of strong deals, including on iPad Mini Amazon.co.uk : Like the US, bringing a wide range of iPad savings

Like the US, bringing a wide range of iPad savings Currys.co.uk : The current UK winner on great iPad Pro savings

The current UK winner on great iPad Pro savings Very.co.uk : Price matching but worth checking out for the odd price drop

Price matching but worth checking out for the odd price drop John Lewis.com (UK): Also price matching, but offers a two-year guarantee

Also price matching, but offers a two-year guarantee AO.com (UK) : A range of iPad price drops across all models

A range of iPad price drops across all models Argos.com (UK): Always worth checking - likely to kick off a price war on basic iPads

Today's top iPad deals

US iPad deals

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB | $329 $249 at Best Buy

If you're looking for the cheapest 2019 iPad out there this Black Friday, this 10.2-inch iPad might be the one for you. At under $300, this is a great price for an Apple tablet, but unless you're just looking for some streaming entertainment and lighter apps you might want to take a second look at that small 32GB of storage. WiFi and Cellular version available starting at $379.

View Deal

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi + Cellular 32GB | $459 $329 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap iPad to keep the kids entertained or to stream your favorite shows and movies, this the deal for you. 32GB won't get you too far in the way of large apps and downloads, but it will certainly support the light use this price tag is targeting. This price has gone up slightly since last week, so for now you're better off grabbing the later model listed above from Amazon.

View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) WiFi 64GB - Rose Gold | $649 $599 at Walmart

Save $50 on the cheapest iPad Pro you can buy right now. At 64GB you'll be stretching this iPad's storage if you want to use it for anything other than light work and entertainment, so you might want to consider the extra $30 spend on the 256GB model below.

View Deal

iPad Air (2019) WiFi 64GB| $499 $469 at Walmart

You can save $30 on the 10.5-inch iPad Air at Walmart, grabbing a 64GB Silver or Space Gray model for just $469. The iPad Air supports the Apple Pencil and packs much of the power of an iPad Pro in a more portable shell. View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB | 1 year Apple TV+ | $399.99 at Best Buy

If you were already planning on buying a year of Apple TV+, this is the 64GB iPad Mini deal for you. Best Buy is throwing in a full 12-month subscription to Apple's new streaming service with this iPad Mini. For the Mini's small size and portable design, 64GB may serve you well but if you want more storage space you can also save on the 256GB version below. WiFi and Cellular version available for $529.99.

View Deal

UK iPad deals

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB | £349 £299 at John Lewis

The 2019 iPad hasn't seen it's Black Friday deals pop up in the UK yet, so this is the cheapest you can currently grab the model today, but it does come with a free two-year guarantee. 32GB is more suited to light entertainment than heavy graft so bear that in mind when choosing your storage size.View Deal

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 32GB | £319 £289 at Currys

Last year's iPad offers amazing value for money even when it's not on sale, so grabbing this model for £289 is an excellent deal. It uses the same processing chip as the 2019 model but misses out on some of the hardware design changes that streamline the latest model. That said, this iPad is perfect for entertainment, note-taking and sketching, with Apple Pencil support and a free case from Currys included in the deal. The 32GB version will store a range of apps and some media, but if you're looking to pump your tablet full of shows, music, and larger apps you'll want to take a look at the 128GB model below.

View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) WiFi 256GB | £769 £449 at Currys

If you want more storage in your iPad Pro, this 256GB version is a happy medium. You'll be able to store all of your everyday apps as well as loads of films, music, and games for under £450.

View Deal

iPad Air 10.5-inch (2019) WiFi 64GB | £479 £448 at Currys

The 2019 iPad Air model offers a power upgrade from the flagship range but doesn't quite reach the lofty heights of the Pro - it's a good middle point if you're planning on using your iPad for both work and play. Currys has cut the price on their 64GB and 256GB models.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB | £399 £384 at Amazon

This £12 saving on an iPad Mini may not be the most exciting discount on this list, but it's the first Black Friday iPad Mini deal the UK has seen so far. You can pick up the Gold model slightly cheaper at £379 from Currys. Stay updated for more sales, but for now, this is the cheapest you'll get the 64GB model.

View Deal

(Image credit: TechRadar)

iPad 2019

Apple's flagship 2019 iPad received a number of updates fom the previous 9.7-inch model when it emerged earlier this year. One big change: you can now use the full sized Smart Keyboard and connect external storage solutions with Apple's central line of iPads.

At 10.2-inch, the display matches that of the Air model, but with a few specs under the hood that don't live up to its sibling. Still, the A12 Bionic chip remains, and if you're looking to save as much cash as you can on a 2019 model this Black Friday, these iPad deals are for you.

Black Friday iPad 2019 deals (USA)

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB | $329 $249 at Best Buy

If you're looking for the cheapest 2019 iPad out there this Black Friday, this 10.2-inch iPad might be the one for you. At under $300, this is a great price for an Apple tablet, but unless you're just looking for some streaming entertainment and lighter apps you might want to take a second look at that small 32GB of storage. WiFi and Cellular version available starting at $379.

View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 128GB | $429 $329.99 at Walmart

The latest in Apple's flagship iPad line, the 2019 10.2-inch iPad is a remarkable step up from the previous vanilla iPads on offer. Plus, this 128GB of storage looks even better at $399. WiFi and Cellular version available for $459 at Best Buy.

View Deal

Black Friday iPad 2019 deals (UK)

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB | £349 £299 at John Lewis

The 2019 iPad hasn't seen it's Black Friday deals pop up in the UK yet, so this is the cheapest you can currently grab the model today, but it does come with a free two-year guarantee. 32GB is more suited to light entertainment than heavy graft so bear that in mind when choosing your storage size.View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 128GB | £449 £399 at Amazon

For a 2019 iPad with more storage potential, the highest you can go is this 128GB model. With far more storage than its tiny 32GB sibling, this version is more suited to heavy duty apps and multi-tasking. You'll also be able to download and store more high quality entertainment and documents. WiFi and Cellular version available for £541.

View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 128GB | £409 at John Lewis

John Lewis' price on the same 128GB model comes in at just £409 this Black Friday, but they do offer that two-year guarantee included. So if you're at all concerned about the future safety of your new tablet, the extra £20 will offer priceless peace of mind.

View Deal

iPad 2018

Last year's 9.7-inch iPad model may see significant discounts over its newer counterparts, but unless you're on a real bargain hunt, you may be better off spending just that little bit extra to pick up a brand new model this year.

Black Friday iPad deals will be volatile for this 9.7-inch tablet, especially seeing as it's been technically discontinued. If you manage to find a deal it will likely be for a renewed or refurbished model, but there's nothing wrong with picking up a super cheap iPad like this, especially at a price that makes it perfect for kids.

Black Friday iPad 2018 deals (USA)

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi + Cellular 32GB | $459 $329 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap iPad to keep the kids entertained or to stream your favorite shows and movies, this the deal for you. 32GB won't get you too far in the way of large apps and downloads, but it will certainly support the light use this price tag is targeting. This price has gone up slightly since last week, so for now you're better off grabbing the later model listed above from Amazon.

View Deal

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 128GB - Gold | $439.99 $358.99 at Newegg

This WiFi only version of the 2018 iPad comes in at just $358 at Newegg this Black Friday. You're getting all the goodness of last year's iPad, including the low price tag, just without the need for a costly data contract.

View Deal

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi + Cellular 128GB | $599 $429 at Walmart

If you're looking to store more apps or entertainment on your iPad and keep that cellular option going then this 128GB model from Walmart comes in with a $130 saving.View Deal

Black Friday iPad 2018 deals (UK)

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 32GB | £319 £289 at Currys

Last year's iPad offers amazing value for money even when it's not on sale, so grabbing this model for £289 is an excellent deal. It uses the same processing chip as the 2019 model but misses out on some of the hardware design changes that streamline the latest model. That said, this iPad is perfect for entertainment, note-taking and sketching, with Apple Pencil support and a free case from Currys included in the deal. The 32GB version will store a range of apps and some media, but if you're looking to pump your tablet full of shows, music, and larger apps you'll want to take a look at the 128GB model below.

View Deal

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 128GB | £409 £369 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap iPad to watch all your favourite shows, listen to music, take notes, and draw with for less than £400, today is your lucky day. Grab this larger model if you're an App Store fiend, as you can easily store a large number of apps and Apple Arcade experiences with that extra room in the back. If you don't need that two year guarantee from John Lewis, you can pick this model up for £359 from ebuyer.

View Deal

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is already storming ahead in discounts this Black Friday. While the 2018 model is offering major discounts across the board, you'll also be able to find the earlier 2017 instalment at fantastic prices this Black Friday.

The 2018 model was released as Apple's answer to portable laptop computing with intuitive multitasking and touch features.

Choose between two sizes of edge-to-edge Liquid Retina displays (which have smooth motion processing and high resolution), complete with FaceID. The 11-inch will save you some cash and bag space, but the 12.9-inch model really is the prime pick up for creatives and power users looking to work with their iPad Pro.

An A12X bionic chipset means the Pro packs a punch under its sleek exterior as well, with the most powerful iPad yet living up to its name.

If you're looking for Black Friday iPad deals and you fancy the Pro, you'll need to decide which screen size you're after as well as how much storage you need.

Both models come in 64GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB configurations, with starting prices to reflect each step up.

Black Friday iPad Pro deals (USA)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) WiFi 64GB - Rose Gold | $649 $599 at Walmart

Save $50 on the cheapest iPad Pro you can buy right now. At 64GB you'll be stretching this iPad's storage if you want to use it for anything other than light work and entertainment, so you might want to consider the extra $30 spend on the 256GB model below.

View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) WiFi 256GB | $799 $629 at Walmart

This is an older release from Apple but it still sports impressive specs that can support multi-tasking between fairly high powered apps and hold a wealth of downloads. This 256GB version is a happy medium of storage and price tag that will satisfy a range of everyday and professional needs.

View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) WiFi 512GB | $999 $699 at Walmart

You'll especially like this if you want to fill your tablet up with apps and media - spend just $70 more and you can upgrade your storage to a massive 512GB. At this size you can take full advantage of the more powerful features of the iPad Pro, so don't take the decision lightly.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 64GB | $799 $719 at Amazon

The smallest iPad Pro available is also carrying an even smaller price tag at Amazon this week. With a saving of $124, this 64GB iPad Pro is perfectly suited to running a range of apps and storing a few movies and shows on top. You won't want to be using this for any heavy-duty media work but note-taking and light art will be lightning fast.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB | $949 $799 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to serve your needs, this 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro is just $799 at Amazon this week. Linked here is the Space Gray model, but the Silver version comes in at $869 if you prefer that. WiFi and Cellular version available for $949.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 64GB | $999 $899 at Amazon

The smallest version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down $100 at Amazon, bringing the price point just a hair of $900 this Black Friday. At that kind of cash, you might want to consider spending that extra $100 on a step up in storage though.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 256GB | $1,149 $999 at Amazon

Coming in just under $1,000, this mid-range 256GB iPad Pro 12.9-inch is a great deal for a strong storage capacity on Apple's most powerful iPad yet.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 512GB | $1,349 $1,199 at Amazon

If you want to step things up a notch, this 512GB version will offer plenty of storage for a number of high performing apps, and the cheapest we've found this Black Friday is the $1,199 price tag at Amazon.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 1TB | $1,549 $1,451 at Amazon

This massive 1TB option comes in at just under $100 off at Amazon this Black Friday. The sky's the limit for this model, however, as that storage capacity can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.





View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi + Cellular 1TB | £1,869 £1,499 at Amazon

Currently SOLD OUT - check back soon

This Black Friday iPad deal slashes a huge £370 off the price of the most premium iPad Pro configuration, with the biggest screen, huge swathes of storage space and cellular connection. It was pretty pricey before, but this new lowest-ever price makes it much more tempting for people who need such a device.

View Deal

Black Friday iPad Pro deals (UK)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) WiFi 256GB | £769 £449 at Currys

If you want more storage in your iPad Pro, this 256GB version is a happy medium. You'll be able to store all of your everyday apps as well as loads of films, music, and games for under £450.

View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) WiFi 512GB | £749 £499 at Currys

The best way to pick up a cheap 512GB iPad Pro, this model may be two years old but it's certainly cheap at Currys this week. If you're at all concerned about your storage size, you're better off springing the extra £50 over the 256GB models above.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 64GB | £769 £719 at Currys

This is the smallest iPad Pro of its generation - but also the cheapest. The iPad Pro 11-inch is part of the 2018 range and offers the A12X bionic chip and the bezel-less display design that has made the Pro range so immediately recognisable. This is certainly a lighter model, and with 64GB of storage you will be able to store a few larger apps and downloads but if you're looking for more power, you might want to fiddle with those specifications.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB | £919 £869 at Currys

If you're looking for more storage space, you might want to consider this iPad Black Friday deal from Currys. You'll be able to store a good few high-performance apps as well as a fair number of HD downloads with 256GB.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 512GB | £1,119 £1,069 at Amazon

You can already save on this 512GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon. If you're looking for a tiny footprint with big storage, this is the iPad for you. Go even bigger with a 1TB storage capacity for £1,319 - a £200 saving!

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 1TB WiFi + Cellular | £1,669 £1,469 at Amazon

Sure, that price is high, but for the best tablet ever, what do you expect? With £200 knocked off, it's decently discounted though, and that's more than enough cash to buy yourself an Apple Pencil, smart keyboard, and have some spare change left over.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 64GB | £969 £929 at Currys

Currys have knocked £40 off the price of the physically largest iPad Pro on the market right now. A massive Liquid Retina display serves as a delightful computing experience, with iPad OS 13 introducing new multi-tasking features that feel tailor-made for the 12.9-inch screen.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 256GB | £1,119 £1,069 at Amazon

Thanks to the iCloud not everyone needs a whopping 1TB storage; this iPad Pro 12.9 has 256GB, with is more than enough for most people. With £50 off it's almost into triple digits, and it's cheaper than some of the new iPhone 11 devices at that price.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 512GB | £1,319 £1,269 at Amazon

This £50 saving on one of Apple's most powerful iPads isn't a fantastic deal this Black Friday, but it's the cheapest you'll find the model for right now. Pushing the 512GB model under £1,300 is a nice milestone, but stick around for more savings this weekend.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 1TB | £1,719 £1,519 at John Lewis

Save £320 on the biggest iPad ever released. This massive 1TB version of the 12.9-inch iPad is literally ready for anything. It will be able to handle a massive number of high-performance apps, high definition downloads, and multitasking between them all with amazing processing speeds. You're also getting a two-year guarantee with John Lewis.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi + Cellular 1TB | £1,869 £1,499 at Amazon

Currently SOLD OUT: Check Back Soon! This Black Friday iPad deal slashes a huge £370 off the price of the most premium iPad Pro configuration, with the biggest screen, huge swathes of storage space and cellular connection. It was pretty pricey before, but this new lowest-ever price makes it much more tempting for people who need such a device.

View Deal

iPad Air

The 2019 iPad Air is a toned-down version of the Pro without the widescreen treatment and with a less impressive A12 chip, but the price tag to reflect its more chilled out specs.

You certainly won't get as much power out of this 2019 release as you will the 2018 Pro, but the Air is designed for users with less of a need for high performance all the time.

The iPad Air is the affordable everyday answer to the performance of the Pro, perfectly suited for people after a bit more juice in their everyday multi-tasking activities but without the need for, and budget for, a creative powerhouse.

Black Friday iPad Air deals (USA)

iPad Air (2019) WiFi 64GB| $499 $469 at Walmart

You can save $30 on the 10.5-inch iPad Air at Walmart, grabbing a 64GB Silver or Space Gray model for just $469. The iPad Air supports the Apple Pencil and packs much of the power of an iPad Pro in a more portable shell. View Deal

iPad Air (2019) WiFi 64GB | 1 year Apple TV+ | $499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy are throwing in a year of Apple TV+ with this 64GB iPad Air. At $49.99 by itself, the inclusion of Apple's new streaming service makes this a great Black Friday iPad deal as you're essentially getting the new iPad Air for just $450. If you're not fussed about streaming, we'd recommend the deal above though. This deal is also available on the 256GB version but it still works out $1 cheaper to buy the two separately looking at Amazon's current offers. WiFi and Cellular version available for $629.99.View Deal

iPad Air (2019) WiFi 256GB | $649 $614 at B&H

If you're after more storage space, this iPad Air offers 256GB to play with. That's a perfect size for storing all the apps you'll need if you're using your iPad Air for day to day tasks as well as a range of documents, entertainment downloads, and games.

View Deal

Black Friday iPad Air deals (UK)

iPad Air 10.5-inch (2019) WiFi 64GB | £479 £448 at Currys

The 2019 iPad Air model offers a power upgrade from the flagship range but doesn't quite reach the lofty heights of the Pro - it's a good middle point if you're planning on using your iPad for both work and play. Currys has cut the price on their 64GB and 256GB models.

View Deal

iPad Air (2019) WiFi 256GB | £629 £588 at Amazon

Amazon have just unleashed their iPad Black Friday sale on this larger iPad Air model. Quadruple your storage size over the 64GB model for just £140 more. If you're planning to use your new iPad for more heavy duty work on the go, you might want to consider this roomy 256GB version.

View Deal

iPad Mini

The iPad Mini has gotten a rough deal in the life cycle of its product line. As both iPhone and iPads get bigger, a shrunk down version of Apple's tablet was always going to get caught in the crossfire.

Nevertheless, the iPad Mini has its audience, and the boosted 2019 release certainly quells some performance fears from naysayers. It may be small, but the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine still remain, keeping this tiny note taking dream nifty and smooth.

Now compatible with Apple Pencil, the Mini is the most portable iPad ever released and works its compact size to its advantage with a 10 hour battery life.

Black Friday iPad Mini deals (USA)

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB | 1 year Apple TV+ | $399.99 at Best Buy

If you were already planning on buying a year of Apple TV+, this is the 64GB iPad Mini deal for you. Best Buy is throwing in a full 12-month subscription to Apple's new streaming service with this iPad Mini. For the Mini's small size and portable design, 64GB may serve you well but if you want more storage space you can also save on the 256GB version below. WiFi and Cellular version available for $529.99.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB | $399.99 $384 at Amazon

This 64GB iPad Mini is just $15 off at Amazon at the moment. Admittedly, we may still see savings rise above this level on this particular deal but if you're looking for the cheapest way to get a 2019 iPad right now, this is your best bet.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB | $549 $519 at Amazon

This 256GB version of the latest iPad Mini is $30 off at Amazon this week. That's a fair saving on a 2019 Apple iPad, but we're unsure if Friday's sales will improve on that price tag. That said, there's no point ignoring a good deal when it pops up, and this is certainly the cheapest you can pick this model up for at the moment.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB | 1 year Apple TV+ | $549.99 at Best Buy

You can look at this deal two ways. You're either getting the new iPad Mini with loads of storage for the low price of $500 if you were already planning on buying Apple TV+, or you're getting a year of streaming content for $20 cheaper than you would if you went with the Amazon deal above. Whichever way you do look at it, this is a great new Black Friday iPad deal from Best Buy. WiFi and Cellular version available for $679.99.

View Deal

Black Friday iPad Mini deals (UK)

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB | £399 £384 at Amazon

This £12 saving on an iPad Mini may not be the most exciting discount on this list, but it's the first Black Friday iPad Mini deal the UK has seen so far. You can pick up the Gold model slightly cheaper at £379 from Currys. Stay updated for more sales, but for now, this is the cheapest you'll get the 64GB model.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi + Cellular 64GB | £519 £419 at Very

Very have knocked £100 off the Wifi and cellular version of the 64GB iPad Mini. This is the best price on this model going at the moment, though you are limited to the Gold version here. Remember to factor in the cost of a data contract if you're going to be using the cellular feature, however.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB | £549 £519.99 at Amazon

Save £29 on the latest iPad Mini 256GB at Amazon this week. A step up from the previous 64GB model, you'll be able to store all the apps you might need on a day to day basis as well as loads of films, documents, and music on this light and portable Apple tablet.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) Wifi + Cellular 256GB | £669 £569 at Very

If you want to take your iPad Mini out and about, and still want a reliable internet connection, you'll want to check out this £100 saving with Very this week. The 256GB model is available for just £569 in the run-up to Black Friday, though you will need to factor in contract costs on top. Linked here is the Space Gray version, but you can also pick this deal up in Silver and Gold. View Deal

Black Friday iPad deals to expect in 2019

The most expensive (but also potentially the most lucrative) Black Friday iPad deals this year will go to the iPad Pro model. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch computing powerhouses have threatened the laptop market since their release last year, but the lack of a 2019 installment in the product line means Apple may not be too quick to discount their elite model.

On the other hand, if they are indeed planning on announcing a new iPad Pro next Spring, retailers may be keen to shift stock of the earlier 2018 model.

Last year we saw Black Friday iPad Pro deals offer $50 off the listing price, but these models have been out in the wild for a year now so we may well see bigger savings in 2019.

We're already seeing the same models with $100 discounts in pre-Black Friday sales, so whichever way the shopping season goes, we're confident we'll see some discounts on iPad Pro models from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Similarly, we're also starting to see prices fall on iPad Air and Mini models. Black Friday iPad deals offering $20 - $40 off these newer releases are already starting to come through, so bagging a cheap iPad this November is looking likelier with every passing sale.

Plus, with the Pro, Air, and Mini models each offering a unique selling point to different types of consumers, Apple or its retailers will also be keen to discount their flagship iPad 2019 model as a catch-all for straggling decision-makers. It's this model that may well see the cheapest price over the November weekend.

Which Black Friday iPad deal should I buy?

2019 saw three new models enter the marketplace, though left the Pro back in 2018. The 2019 iPad Air, Mini, and flagship iPad model will all see their first Black Friday this year, which means they'll see some discounts, but potentially not as much as the higher end 2018 iPad Pro.

We've seen strong indicators from the likes of Amazon Prime Day and various ad hoc retailer sales throughout the year that iPad Pro models are losing their shelf value stability in their second year of life, so Black Friday is likely to be an excellent time for those looking to pick up a high-end tablet.

Whatever model you're looking for, Black Friday is always a good time to be on the hunt for an iPad. With prices already seeming particularly volatile in the lead up to the big shopping weekend, we're confident there are big savings to be had this month.

How to get the best Black Friday iPad deals

In general, it's best to avoid the Apple store's Black Friday iPad deals. The iPad Pro is still their only elite model out, despite being a year old, and its siblings are barely out of the box with their 2019 releases. Apple will therefore likely offer the same kind of sales as they historically have done; bundle offers with software gift cards.

You'll be better off keeping an eye on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for cold hard Black Friday iPad deals. While the iPad Mini, Air, and flagship 2019 model will see discounts across the board, it's the higher-end 2018 iPad Pro models that will likely see the most money off this Black Friday.

We'll be scouring all the best retailers to find you the cheapest Black Friday iPad deals right here on this page, so bookmark it and come back as soon as your turkey's finished to grab the best discounts as soon as they come in.

Make sure you're keeping an eye on all the peripheral deals you might want to pick up at the same time! We'll be tracking all the best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals so stay in touch to pick up some earbuds for your new tablet, or grab a great iPhone Black Friday deal!

Stay tuned for all the best Black Friday iPad deals. We'll be scouring all your favorite retailers for the best discounts across the November shopping weekend, so be sure to save this page to be the first to know of top sales. From the best Black Friday TV deals all the way through to the top Black Friday Apple Watch deals.