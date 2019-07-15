The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the US and UK

Amazon Prime Day 2019 can get overwhelming when it comes to deals, which is why we've put together this list of the best gaming laptop Amazon Prime Day deals.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Our team of experts has gone through all the deals on Amazon and hand-picked the very best gaming laptop deals and included them on this page, so you can quickly and easily find the top Amazon Prime Day laptop deals without having to trawl through pages of subpar offers.

We'll keep updating this page to add any new deals as they appear — and to remove any deals that expire — so make sure you regularly check this page to find the very best gaming laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day.

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the US

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Zephyrus S $1,799 $1,249 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is a thin and light gaming beauty. This is the kind of laptop you'll want to show off, and packed with an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1070 graphics, it's powerful too. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $550.

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 15 $1,599 $1,099 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the most stylish and powerful gaming laptops you can buy today. And, while the GTX 1060 model with a 1TB SSD isn't the most powerful, getting a $500 Amazon Prime Day deal makes it one sick entry-level gaming laptop.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix G gaming laptop $1,649 $1,499 at Amazon

(Image credit: Asus) Asus TUF FX504 Gaming Laptop $999 $749 at Amazon

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition $1,299 $989 at Amazon

(Image credit: MSI) MSI GL63 gaming laptop $899 $829 at Amazon

(Image credit: Dell) Dell XPS 15 $1,660 $1,349 at Amazon

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the UK

(Image credit: Asus) Asus TUF FX505GM gaming laptop £1,299.99 £779.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 Gaming Notebook £1,0999 £799.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc0003na 15.6-inch gaming laptop £978 £799.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 15 £1,449.99 £1,154.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc1011na 15.6-inch gaming laptop £1,799.95 £1,439.99 at Amazon

This powerful gaming laptop comes with some of the latest tech – and a lovely £359.96. The Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM means this is a beast of a laptop that can handle any modern game.