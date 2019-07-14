Samsung phone deals: get a flagship smartphone for less with these EE contracts

The deals aren't confined to Amazon when it comes to Prime Day. We're already seeing some excellent mobile phone deals across a huge range of devices and retailers to get you excited for 48 hours of tech savings.
One retailer thathas gone big on its phone offers right now is Fonehouse, offering some of the best prices we've seen on top Samsung phone deals right now.
With market leading offers on the Galaxy S10 Plus, Cheap Galaxy S9 Plus deals and impressive discounts on the Galaxy Note 9 - Fonehouse is looking like the place to be right now for Samsung fans.
We've listed the absolute standout Samsung offers from Fonehouse below, so you can find the one that works best for you. Or if none of them quite take your fancy, consult our mobile phone deals guide for everything else on the market.
These excellent Samsung phone deals in full:
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43 per month
Currently, we're happy in calling this the best phone in the world. Yes, it's not cheap but at £43 a month and absolutely nothing upfront, this is easily the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal we've seen yet. Topping it all of with 50GB of data, you can't go wrong with this Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S10 | EE | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38 per month
If you like the idea of owning Samsung's latest and greatest but the Galaxy S10 Plus is slightly above your price range, this Samsung Galaxy S10 deal could be the way to go. It offers 15GB of data at £38 a month - a great price on the Galaxy S10.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33 per month
The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus might now be one of the older devices from Samsung, but it still holds up against some of Samsung's newer devices. At £33 a month, this is the cheapest of all of these deals and still offers a huge data bundle and those lack of upfront costs.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36 per month
At a monthly price of just £36, this Note 9 deal is at a brilliant price for those wanting an impressive Samsung phablet. Like the rest of the deals here, there is nothing to pay upfront, a load of data and of course, the benefits of being on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.
View Deal
- Want to see the competition? Compare the best iPhone deals
TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites, rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.