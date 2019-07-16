Make sure you grab one of these rare iPad deals before Amazon Prime Day ends

If you're looking to pick up discounted tech, there are few better times than Amazon Prime Day, and there's a selection of amazing iPads deals available as part of the savings.

These cheap iPad discounts, applied to the iPad 9.7 and iPad Mini (2019), take up to to 24% off the asking price of the slates – Apple rarely discounts its products, so even that relatively low percentage is an amazing saving.

Apple has also discounted its premium slates, and iPad Pro Amazon Prime Day price drops will appeal to you if you're looking for the top-end tablets.

The following deals only apply in the UK. Based elsewhere? Scroll down to the bottom for some other iPad deals we've found that could tempt you.

Cheap iPad deals on Amazon Prime Day

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB): £549 £476 at Amazon

With more storage space than you can shake a stick at, in one of Apple's most affordable but reliable tablets, you could do a lot worse than this respectable saving on an iPad Mini.

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi + Cell, 256GB): £669 £585 at Amazon

Want the most premium of Apple's 'cheap' iPads that's discounted for Amazon Prime Day? With cell connection, loads of storage, and a fantastic iPad powering it all, this is a great tablet, and with £84 off you can get it for an impressive price.

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi + Cell, 64GB): £519 £449 at Amazon

Sure, this iPad Mini deal doesn't have all that much storage space, but it does come with a tablet that can connect to cellular networks, so it'll be super easy to back up your files to the cloud. It's also at a hugely affordable price for this brand of slate.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi + Cell, 32GB): £449 £360 at Amazon

If you want a new iPad but don't want to spend much money on it, this is a great deal, as it takes Apple's cheapest iPad with the smallest storage space option, and drops the price by an impressive 20%.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi + Cell, 128GB): £539 £410 at Amazon

This is the biggest percentage saving we've seen on an iPad, with a hefty 24% lopped off its price tag. The iPad is a solid affordable product, and with enough storage space for all your apps and files, you can't go wrong with this.

Great savings on iPad, iPhone and Mac accessories and connectors

Loads of useful Apple peripherals, like the Magic Mouse, Smart Keyboard for iPad Air or USB-C AV multi-port connector, are all reduced alongside the iPhones, Macs and iPads, so check out the great savings now.



Not based in the UK?

These deals are only running for Amazon Prime Day in the UK, but if you're based elsewhere, never fear, because there are iPad and iPad Mini deals available for you too, like these great iPad Amazon Prime Day deals in the US.