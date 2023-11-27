The 27 best Cyber Monday TV deals to shop before they're gone - save over $1,000

Forget Black Friday, Cyber Monday has arrived, and with it comes some incredible Cyber Monday TV deals with record-breaking prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. The Cyber Monday deals event is one of the last opportunities of the year to grab a massive discount on your dream TV from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.



Today's Cyber Monday TV deals include a range of displays on sale, from high-end OLED TVs to budget smart sets, with prices starting at just $59.99. The one thing in common with all the TVs I've listed below is the excellent prices that you won't find outside of holiday sales like Cyber Monday.



Below, I've listed today's top Cyber Monday TV sales, followed by the best deals still available today. Some highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, this 50-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for just $238, and Samsung's best-selling 75-inch 4K smart TV marked down to $549.99 - which is $20 less than the price on Black Friday.



See more of today's best Cyber Monday TV deals below, and keep in mind most sales end tonight at Midnight, so this might be your last chance to score a cheap big-screen TV or a premium OLED display at an incredible price.

The 27 best Cyber Monday TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is older now, but it has been previously rated as our best TV - and still holds up brilliantly today. Walmart currently has the 65-inch model down to $1,399 - that equals the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,496 Best Buy: Sold out

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

One of today's best Cyber Monday TV deals is the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,597.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV, and it's down to a record-low price of $1,597.99 at Amazon. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG 65-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was $2,796.99 now $2,296.99 at Amazon

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest-ever OLED, thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. Today's Cyber Monday deal from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $2,296.99 - a new record-low price.

Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED 4K TV: was $2,197 now $1,997 at Amazon

We described this as offering "maximum picture quality for your buck" in our review, which is exactly what you want from a TV – and is especially what you want from a huge TV since you'll definitely notice any flaws. This is a bright QLED TV with great contrast, superb 4K detail, and great gaming features.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $819.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $819.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display in today's Cyber Monday TV deals, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set in today's Cyber Monday TV deals, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,296.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon

This massive OLED 4K smart TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but it also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. At under $1,800, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 77-inch LG B3, meaning you can get a big-screen OLED for less.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

New price cut: This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Cyber Monday sale, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $549.99 - $20 less than the Black Friday price. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $589.99 - a new record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch AU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $42.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option since you can grab this 65-inch model for just $427.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities and allows you to enjoy a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a holiday bestseller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,899. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K LED TV: was $529.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

One of my favorite budget Cyber Monday TV deals from Best Buy is this TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $399.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $349.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $439.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $439.99 – though that's $10 more than its cheapest-ever price.

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,699 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and Best Buy has this 55-inch model on sale for $1,399.99. That's a $300 discount and the lowest price we've seen. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but also Sony's new Game Menu and a sleek, slim design.

TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $238 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size TV on a budget, Walmart's Cyber Monday sale includes the TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV on sale for just $238. An incredible price for a 55-inch display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $319 now $248 at Walmart

The 50-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest 50-inch 4K TVs we’ve ever seen and pretty good value considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

The Amazon 4-Series is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon, and it's now down to a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

A mid-size budget option from Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is this 58-inch Hisense R6 Series TV on sale for just $268 - an incredible price for a 4K smart TV of this size. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Onn. 32-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $98 at Walmart

This is a fantastic price on a 32-inch HD smart TV, and we expect this Onn. set to go fast. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more, making this fantastic value for a 32-inch HD TV.